What Is The Prize Money of Women’s World Cup 2025? How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get After Winning Maiden Title?

What is the prize money of Women’s World Cup 2025? Let’s take a look at how much prize money India Women will get after winning their maiden title.

India made history by winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 for the first time. The Indian team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What Is The Prize Money of Women’s World Cup 2025? How Much Prize Money Will India Women Get?

Talking about the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 winner prize money, this edition set new records. The ICC had announced a month ago that the winner of the tournament would receive 4.48 million dollars (around Rs 39.7 crore), the highest amount ever given in women’s cricket history. India, who won the title, will now take home this record prize. The total prize pool for the tournament was 13.88 million dollars (around Rs 123 crore), marking a 297 percent increase from the 2022 edition. This shows how quickly women’s cricket is growing around the world and how strongly the ICC supports the women’s game.

BCCI Announces Record Rs 51 Crore Reward

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a huge cash reward of Rs 51 crore for the Indian team that won the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The prize will be shared among players, coaches, and support staff, making it one of the biggest rewards ever given to an Indian cricket team.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia praised the team’s efforts and said this moment reminded him of India’s 1983 World Cup win. He said that in 1983, Kapil Dev inspired a new era in Indian cricket, and now Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have done the same for women’s cricket.

“In 1983, Kapil Dev brought about a new era and encouragement in cricket by making India win the World Cup. The same excitement and encouragement has been introduced by the women today. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy today; they have won the hearts of all Indians,” Devajit Saikia said.

Saikia also praised Jay Shah, ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary, for his efforts toward gender equality in cricket. Since Jay Shah took charge of the BCCI, he has made many positive changes in women’s cricket.

“Since Jay Shah took charge of the BCCI, he has brought about many transformations in women’s cricket. Pay parity was addressed. Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women’s prize money by 300 percent – from $2.88 million to $14 million,” he added.

India Joins ICC Women’s World Cup Winners List

With this achievement, India has joined the ICC Women’s World Cup winners list. They now stand alongside Australia, England, and New Zealand as champions of the tournament.

