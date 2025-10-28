Will Sophie Ecclestone Play Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-final Against South Africa?

She is England's joint highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far.

After 28 exciting group-stage encounters, the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has now reached its business end. Among eight participating nations, the top four teams, i.e., the reigning champions Australia, England, South Africa and the hosts India, have qualified for the knockouts. However, the English fans are worried about whether their key spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, will feature in the ENG-W vs SA-W clash in the first semi-final on October 29.

Will Sophie Ecclestone Play in Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-final?

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler had suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in their last league-stage match against New Zealand on October 26. This restricted her from bowling any more overs in the match. But before retiring hurt from the fixture, she bowled four deliveries and also picked up the wicket of Brooke Halliday.

However, an all-round performance from the English bowling unit did not let her absence impact the game. England comfortably cruised to an eight-wicket victory after folding the White Ferns for just 168 runs.

But the spinner’s presence in the lineup will be crucial for the team in their next clash facing the Proteas. Though Ecclestone had sustained the injury on her bowling arm, the side is expecting the No.1 Women’s ODI bowler to be fit on time to feature in the all-important knockout fixture.

“Results of an MRI scan on Ecclestone’s left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collar bone. She will continue to be assessed ahead of the semi-final against South Africa,” read an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.

ALSO READ:

Ecclestone Was Continuing A Fierce Form in Women’s World Cup 2025

The 26-year-old was carrying on her usual stunning form in the mega-ICC event. She has snared 12 scalps in six matches so far at an impressive economy rate of 3.98. Ecclestone is also England’s leading wicket-taker of the tournament alongside Linsey Smith.

This makes her a key figure for the previous editions’ runners-up. They would want to accomplish the unfulfilled feat of WWC 2022 in a bid to clinch their fifth ODI silverware. But to advance to the summit clash and claim the title, England would want their experienced spinner in the starting XI ahead of the semi-final.

“We’re expecting her to be all right. Sophie is such a huge player for us, so it will be great for her to be on that pitch tomorrow,” stated skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt to BBC Sport.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.