Women's World Cup Winners: India Win Maiden Title in Women's World Cup 2025; Check Full Women's World Cup Winners List
womens-world-cup-2025

Women’s World Cup Winners: India Win Maiden Title in Women’s World Cup 2025; Check Full Women’s World Cup Winners List

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: November 3, 2025
2 min read
Women's World Cup Winners: India Win Maiden Title in Women's World Cup 2025; Check Full Women's World Cup Winners List

India and South Africa locked horns in the summit clash of the Women’s World Cup 2025 with a chance to write history and win their maiden ICC title. After a nerve-wracking IND W vs SA W contest that went down to the wire, it was the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side who emerged victorious with a … run win.

India are now the latest entrant in the list of Women’s World Cup Winners and are the fourth team ever to win the trophy after Australia, New Zealand and England.

Deepti Sharma delivers another all-round masterclass to help India win Women’s World Cup 2025

Coming to the IND vs SA encounter, India were put to bat first and they posted 298/7 in 50 overs. Shafali Verma was the top performer with the bat as she slammed a deft 87. Smriti Mandhana too hit a crucial 45 to give India a solid start before Deepti Sharma’s finishing touches with a 58 helped India close to the 300-run mark.

Deepti, who finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker then contributed with the ball to take a magnificent five-wicket haul as India broke the long jinx and won their first ever Women’s World Cup trophy.

ALSO READ:

Full Women’s World Cup Winners List

Speaking about Women’s World Cup Winners, Australia are the most successful team in the history of the tournament with seven championships to their name. They won their first title during the second edition of the Women’s World Cup back in 1977/78 and also entered the Women’s World Cup 2025 as defending champions before losing out to India in the semis.

England Women are second in the Women’s World Cup Winners List with four titles in their cabinet while New Zealand have tasted success once in 2000/01.

Check full list of Women’s World Cup Winners below.

YearWinnerRunners-up
1973EnglandAustralia
1977/78AustraliaEngland
1981/82AustraliaEngland
1988/89AustraliaEngland
1993EnglandNew Zealand
1997/98AustraliaNew Zealand
2000/01New ZealandAustralia
2004/05AustraliaIndia
2008/09EnglandNew Zealand
2012/13AustraliaWest Indies
2017EnglandIndia
2021/22AustraliaEngland
2025/26IndiaSouth Africa

