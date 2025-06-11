Former South African Speedster Slams Selection of ‘Pedestrian’ Lungi Ngidi in WTC 2025 Final

Lungi Ngidi has been below-par in the first innings of the WTC Final.

Ex-South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has slammed the selection of pacer Lungi Ngidi in South Africa’s ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The reaction came after Ngidi was hit for 45 runs in eight overs of the first innings, going wicketless. The 29-year-old lacked efficiency and was taken to the cleaners quite frequently. He also bowled a couple of no-balls.

Speaking of Ngidi’s run-up to the bowling mark, Steyn expressed that his run-up needs some serious work.

“The run-up needs serious work. He starts good in the first half, and unfortunately, by the time he hits his second half, he has lost a lot of speed and momentum. Pedestrian, really. He is then forced to use his body and action for pace, which will always be a fight in delivering consistency”, the speedster wrote.

Ngidi’s Selection over Dane Paterson

South Africa declared their Playing XI on June 10. The fact that they chose Ngidi over Dane Paterson did not sit well with some fans from around the globe. However, skipper Temba Bavuma explained the reasons behind the selection of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowler over Paterson.

“It was probably one of the tougher decisions we have made. We’ve seen what Patto [Paterson] did for us at the end of last season, but from a tactical point of view, there is a little bit more pace from Lungi [Ngidi]. He is taller as well”, said the Protea skipper in favour of Ngidi.

Injuries Have Wrecked Lungi Ngidi in the Past

To add to his current woes, Ngidi has a long history of injuries as well. His most recent injury was in November 2024. The pacer was diagnosed with a groin issue, which kept him out of the home Test series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The speedster also came across an ankle injury in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 game against Afghanistan.

Moreover, his selection in the team over Dane Paterson has sparked a lot of debates amongst cricket fans. The Protea pacer wasn’t able to strike a chord in the first innings of the WTC Final 2025, and Bavuma will hope that he is soon back at his best.

