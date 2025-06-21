News
'It Helps Me Stay Grounded' - Sam Konstas Reveals His Mental Challenges Ahead of Windies Tour
world-test-championship

‘It Helps Me Stay Grounded’ – Sam Konstas Reveals His Mental Challenges Ahead of the West Indies Tour

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 21, 2025
3 min read

Sam Konstas last featured in a Test match in January 2025 against India.

‘It Helps Me Stay Grounded’ - Sam Konstas Reveals His Mental Challenges Ahead of Windies Tour

December 26, 2024. Sam Konstas, a 19-year-old Turk on debut, walked out to bat for Australia on Day One of the Boxing Day Test against India. The next thing the cricketing world saw was him taking on Jasprit Bumrah all over the park. He scored a brisk 65-ball 60 at a strike-rate of 92.30, earning the respect of fans. In an exhibition of a fearless batting display, Konstas redefined where cricket was headed. 

But things weren’t as easy as they seemed. In a recent interview, Konstas revealed that the biggest challenge in the early days of his brief Test career wasn’t cricket. It was rather managing the emotion of playing in front of a huge crowd. The youngster is set to take the opening spot in the Test series against the West Indies, starting June 25 in Bridgetown. Marnus Labuschagne, who opened the batting for Australia in the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025, won’t be on the flight to the island. And that is where Konstas is expected to chip in. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Sam Konstas – Preparation for the West Indies Tour

The youngster, who is just two Test matches old, is set to feature in his third on the 25th of this month. In the two Test matches he has played, he has scored 113 runs at an average of 28.25 with a fifty on debut. The cricketer from Sydney has also amassed 354 runs in 12 Youth One-Day Internationals with an average of 35.40. The break after his first two appearances has helped Konstas reflect on his game and focus on his breathing.  

He spoke about the importance of preparation as Australia begins its next World Test Championship (WTC) campaign this week. Konstas referred to a diary, in which he notes down his basics – something that he visits often when on an overseas tour. 

“The diary’s been important. Just reflecting on games, going back to my checkpoints, especially when you’re overseas. It helps me get grounded again. I always try to get advice from Uzi [Usman Khawaja], Marnus, and Smith, just seeing how they go about things. I’m lucky to be around them, especially at 19. Playing for your country, travelling the world, it is a dream come true”, Konstas said.

ALSO READ:

Australia’s Road Ahead

With Marnus Labuschagne dropped from the side and Steve Smith not available for the first Test due to an injury he sustained, it will be extremely important for other batters to deliver. This will be a perfect opportunity for players like Sam Konstas to cement their place on the side. The youngster from Sydney also understands that opportunities won’t come easily in a packed Australian side. But he showed his willingness to wait and earn his chances. 

“I’m just trying to control my breath and have a good relationship with my batting partner to talk about things and how to go through, especially heated moments, when the game changes. For me, I just hope to grab an opportunity because it’s such a strong side. I’m very grateful for that”, he concluded.

Australia
Sam Konstas
West Indies
WI vs AUS
Amogh Bodas
