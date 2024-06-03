Best Cricket Betting Apps in India 2024

Discover the best cricket betting apps for Indian bettors in 2024. Learn more about each app’s features and valuable expert cricket betting tips.

This guide covers the best cricket betting apps available to Indian players. It also explains the selection process, their unique features, and how to get the best out of them.

Expert Picks - Best Cricket Betting Apps

With mobile online betting becoming more popular, Indian bettors now have more cricket betting apps to choose from. However, considering how defining their choices can be, it is important to choose the right app.

Therefore, we conducted extensive research and analysis to create our list of cricket betting apps. We shortlisted only the safest and most reliable options, with user-friendly features and competitive odds.

Our sports betting industry experts also took it a step further to identify the biggest strength of each app. Check out our expert picks for the best cricket betting apps in India for 2024 below:

1xBet: Best for mobile betting

1win: Offers the best cricket odds

Melbet: Most extensive cricket markets

Parimatch: Easy to navigate

Rajabets: Great for the welcome bonus

Bitstarz: Great for live betting

BC Game: Best for crypto betting

Stake.com: Most innovative betting features

Mostbet: Offers extensive customer support

Cricbaba: Best for local cricket promotions

Which Indian Cricket Betting App Has the Best Welcome Bonus?

Players consider a few important factors before choosing their ideal cricket betting app. One of these is the welcome bonus, which helps bettors start their betting journey strongly. To help Indian bettors make an informed decision, we compared these apps to see which has the best welcome offer.

Our findings show that Rajabets has the best welcome bonus among the apps we compared. The app offers new players a 150% first deposit bonus of up to ₹100,000. The minimum deposit amount to qualify is ₹200, and the offer is available for each customer once.

The table below compares the welcome bonuses of all the cricket betting apps on our list:

Cricket Betting Apps in India Welcome bonus 1xBet 120% first deposit bonus, up to ₹33,000 1win 500% welcome bonus, up to $2,120 (or its equivalent in ₹) Melbet 150% first deposit bonus, up to ₹40,000 Parimatch 150% first deposit bonus, up to ₹20,000 Rajabets 150% first deposit bonus, up to ₹100,000 Bitstarz 100% first deposit bonus, up to ₹30,000 Bc Game 100% first deposit bonus, up to $1,000 (or its equivalent in ₹) Stake.com Wager $1,000 to qualify for $75,000 weekly raffle (or its equivalent in ₹) Mostbet 125% first deposit bonus of up to ₹45,000 and 250 FS Cricbaba 100% first deposit bonus, up to ₹25,000 and ₹666 free bet

Which Indian Cricket Betting App Has the Best Sports Markets?

More sports markets equate to more betting options for sports bettors. After comparing the shortlisted apps, we found that Melbet, 1xBet, Parimatch and Megapari have the best sports markets. Each of these apps offers an impressive collection of over 35 sports markets.

The commitment of these apps to variety means bettors get a wide range of options on which to wager. These include common sports like cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, and tennis or uncommon sports like UFC, wrestling, and chess.

Which Indian Cricket Betting App Has the Best Cricket Markets?

Cricket bettors in India often prefer betting apps that offer an extensive range of cricket markets. We analysed all the betting apps on our list to see which options tick this box. Ultimately, we found that 1xBet and Melbet offer the best cricket betting markets.

These apps offer numerous cricket markets, including match winner, total runs, double chance, and results after the first over. They also offer player performance markets, outright winners, over/under scores, methods of dismissal, most runouts, and more.

Which Indian Cricket Betting App Has the Best Odds?

The better the odds, the higher the potential returns. We analysed these apps to help Indian bettors discover options with the best cricket odds. Our analysis revealed that the 1win app consistently offers the most competitive odds across major cricket games. This is true for both local and international events.

The odds on this app are slightly higher than what is available on other apps. We believe this will give cricket bettors improved potential returns on their wagers. Melbet, 1xBet, Megapari, and Stake.com are other honorable mentions.

Which Indian Cricket Betting App Has the Best Promotional Offers?

Promotional offers help players improve their staking power at no extra cost. That is why players look out for apps with good bonuses and rewards. We compared these apps and found that Cricbaba has the best promotional offers.

Cricbaba offers new and existing users the chance to participate in other cricket promotions. For example, the Combo Boost Promo provides up to 30% extra winnings on cricket matches. The Free Hit Club promo also offers a ₹666 cricket bonus on a deposit of ₹2,500 or higher.

The Best Indian Cricket Betting App for Mobile Betting

Among all the apps compared, 1xBet offers the best mobile betting experience to Indian cricket bettors. The app provides all the features and functionality you get on the 1xBet betting site. It makes them available via an excellent user interface optimised for quick navigation on Android and iOS devices.

The app covers a wide range of cricket events alongside great markets and odds for pre-match and live betting. The live betting feature comes with live streaming, which means players can watch cricket events live on the go.

The Best Overall Indian Cricket Betting App

After an in-depth evaluation of India's top cricket betting apps, we rate 1xBet as the best overall. 1xBet has built a reputation for offering a user-friendly and feature-rich mobile platform for Indian bettors with its app.

Bettors get a seamless betting experience thanks to the app’s simple and intuitive interface. Navigation is easy; players can access hundreds of cricket events with just a few taps. There are also several betting markets to choose from, each with competitive odds.

In addition, the app integrates other features that contribute to an overall satisfactory betting experience. For instance, it has a live streaming feature, enabling players to watch events live. It also supports multiple languages, including Hindi, for the Indian players.

It is important to mention the availability of promotions and bonuses. New players get a generous welcome bonus while existing players can participate in ongoing promotions, cashback, and loyalty programs. Over 30 secure payment methods are available, and users get quick and responsive customer support to help resolve issues quickly.

Lastly, while the 1xBet app already stands out, it will be nice to see cricket-specific bonuses and promotions on it.

Best India Sports Betting Apps by Category

Our goal is to help bettors to understand the various options and find the best fit for their needs. Therefore, we identified the key metrics Indian bettors consider when looking for a betting app. These include betting sports and cricket betting markets, odds, welcome bonuses, and other promotional offers. Then, we rated the apps on our list based on these metrics.

The table below shows the best Indian sports betting apps across different categories:

Category Our Choice Betting apps with the best sports betting markets 1xBet, Megapari, and Melbet Betting apps with the best cricket markets 1xBet and Melbet Betting apps with the best odds 1win Betting apps with the best welcome bonus Rajabets Betting apps with the best promotional offers Cricbaba Overall Best 1xBet

Top 10 Indian Cricket Betting Apps- Individual Reviews

This section provides a detailed review of the top 10 cricket betting apps in India on our list. We also explain what each app offers, its key features and other information players need to make the right choices.

1. 1xBet

The first cricket betting app we considered is the 1xBet app. It has earned a place on our list for several reasons. First, it offers access to several cricket events, including the International Cricket Council (ICC) events. That means bettors can bet on the ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Players can wager common and uncommon cricket market options on the app with fantastic odds. Features like live betting with streaming, bet builder, bet slip scanner, cash out, and push notifications are also available. In addition to a functional sportsbook, the app has a casino section with various games. Casino players can find slots and live dealer games from top industry providers.

New players on the 1xBet app get a 120% first deposit bonus of up to ₹33,000. Deposits and withdrawals are instant, as facilitated by the numerous payment options on the app. The 1xBet betting app also has 24/7 customer support reachable via live chat and email. It is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Pros

Wide range of sports betting markets

Live play with live streaming available

Decent welcome bonus

Android and iOS compatibility

Cons

Limited cricket betting promotions

2. 1win

1win is another excellent betting app for sports bettors in the country. It covers cricket events locally and internationally, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC Champions Trophy, and World Test Championship. The app covers the most popular markets, effectively catering to the needs of most bettors. Players can engage in pre-match and live betting on the app, with competitive odds in decimal format.

1win has bonuses and promotions for new and existing players. Players using the app for the first time get a 500% welcome bonus worth up to $2,120 (or its equivalent in ₹). Existing players can also participate in offers like the 1win Loyalty Program.

The casino section of the 1win app is also packed with interesting options. Casino players will find their favourite titles here, including slots, crash games, and proprietary 1win games. Players can move funds in and out of the app via several deposit and withdrawal methods. There is also an in-built customer support feature to help users resolve issues.

Pros

Packed sportsbook and casino sections

Simple and attractive user interface

Good welcome bonus

Compatible with iOS and Android

Cons

Limited local cricket betting coverage

3. Melbet

Melbet has made our list of the top Indian cricket betting apps because of its impressive features. For example, it has a smooth user interface and supports Android and iOS devices. It also integrates features like a bet slip scanner, cash out, bet builder, and modern security options.

Away from the user experience, the app also shines in the betting department, with an extensive sportsbook. Cricket betting is a major section of the sportsbook. Therefore, players can explore international and local cricket events like the IPL, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, and others.

These events are available for both live and pre-match betting. An inbuilt live streaming feature allows players to watch the games live. The casino section also has top titles from major game providers in the market. There is a live casino section where players can play live dealers.

The app integrates many promotional offers, including a 150% first deposit bonus, up to ₹40,000, as a welcome bonus. Multiple payment methods are available for quick and secure deposits and withdrawals.

Pros

Sportsbook and casino available

Live streaming available

Supports multiple payment options

iOS and Android compatibility

Cons

Limited casino promotions

4. Parimatch

The Parimatch app is one of the most reliable cricket betting apps for Android in India. It has a responsive user interface and other features that make the betting experience great. Players will find different ICC and IPL tournaments and leagues, including the T20 League and the World Cup. Each event has numerous betting markets and competitive decimal odds for both pre-match and live betting.

Besides the sportsbook, there is a vast casino section on the Parimatch app. That is where you find slots, live casino games, and instant games. Titles from all major providers are well-represented here. These include popular titles like Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, and Sic Bo.

Bonuses and promotions are also a highlight of the Parimatch app. New users get a 150% first deposit bonus, up to ₹20,000 in welcome bonus. Existing players can explore other promotional offers for excellent rewards. The Parimatch app also supports multiple payment methods for quick withdrawals and deposits.

The bookmaker's responsive customer support team is accessible via live chat directly on the app.

Pros

Sportsbook and casino available

Supports pre-match and live bets

Decent welcome bonus

Responsive customer support

Cons

No live streaming

Supports only Android devices

5. Rajabets

Rajabets is a successful bookmaker in the Indian market. It has extended its success to its mobile betting app. The app features an extensive sports betting market, including odds on cricket events like the IPL, T20 World Cup, and more. Players can wager these markets pre-match or in real-time during the games, with the option of live streaming.

The app's casino section is impressive. Players will find a variety of games available, including slots, live dealer games, and other popular Indian titles. Regarding promotions, the app offers a 150% first deposit bonus of up to ₹100,000. Besides this, there are different promotional offers for existing players.

The app offers its odds in decimal style and are very competitive. It also has robust customer support, which is reachable 24/7 via live chat, email, social media, and a Telegram channel.

The Rajabets app is one of the best cricket betting apps for Android in India. However, it also works on iOS devices; users can download it directly from the Apple Store.

Pros

Wide range of sports and betting markets

Excellent casino section

Attractive welcome bonus and ongoing promotions

Supports live betting and streaming

Multiple payment options are available

Cons

The least deposit allowed is Rs 100.

6. Megapari

Megapari is well-known among Indian players for its user-friendly interface, extensive sports coverage, and attractive promotions. It offers several sports markets, including popular options like cricket, football, tennis, and more. It also supports both pre-match and live betting, with the option of live streaming.

For cricket bettors, the app has coverage of major tournaments and leagues. Players can wager the Asia Cup, World Test Championship, Big Bash League, and more. The odds are presented in decimal format, and they are competitive according to market standards. Besides the sportsbook, the app also has a casino section to meet the needs of casino players. The section includes slots, table games, and live dealer options.

The Megapari app is big on promotions. New users can claim a 100% match bonus of up to ₹30,000 on their first deposit. Free bets, reload bonuses, and cashback are also available for existing users. Players can reach customer support via live chat and email in the app.

The Megapari app supports both Android and iOS devices.

Pros

Extensive sports coverage, including cricket

Casino section with hundreds of titles

Live betting and streaming are available

Supports multiple payment options

Cons

Limited cricket betting promotions

7. Sportsbet.io

Sportsbet.io is also on the list as one of the top cricket betting apps in India. The app has a user-friendly interface that makes navigation smooth. Players can access an extensive sports market, including a long list of cricket events. Notable mentions include The Ashes, the Champions Trophy, and the IPL.

The app allows pre-match and live betting for all sports. The odds are competitive and available in decimal formats by default. While live streaming is available, it is limited to certain events. There is also a well-developed casino section, with categories like slots, blackjack, roulette, and live dealers.

Deposits and withdrawals are seamless on the app, thanks to many payment methods, including cryptocurrency. Regarding promotions, the Sportsbet.io app currently does not offer a traditional welcome bonus. However, players can explore other promotions and loyalty programs.

The Sportsbet.io app is available for Android and iOS devices, although the iOS version is a progressive web app.

Pros

Extensive betting markets and casino games

User-friendly interface for easy navigation

Competitive odds across all markets

Supports cryptocurrencies

Cons

No traditional welcome bonus

No dedicated iOS app for download

Live streaming is limited to a few events

8. Stake.com

The next entry on our list is Stake.com. The bookmaker is known among Indian bettors for providing an excellent online sports betting experience. It covers over 20 sports, including cricket. For cricket, there are hundreds of events to bet on, from tournaments like the T20 World Cup, IPL, and others.

The competitive odds on Stake.com are in decimals by default, but users can switch to fractions and American odds. Players can wager these odds pre-match or in-play and stream some of the events live.

There is also a casino section where players can choose from a range of games from trusted providers. These include slots, table games, and live dealers, with popular Indian titles like Teen Patti, Super Anda Bahar, and others.

While there is no traditional welcome bonus, the bookmaker offers many promotional offers for existing players. The platform also supports several payment methods, both domestic and international, including cryptocurrency. Players can also access 24/7 customer support through live chat to resolve issues quickly.

Pros

Extensive sports and cricket market coverage

Supports cryptocurrency for payments

Casino titles for Indian players

Simple, user-friendly interface

Cons

No traditional welcome bonus

No Hindi language support

9. Mostbet

Mostbet is another cricket betting app for Indians that is built to impress. The app offers an extensive range of cricket markets, covering events like the IPL, T20 World Cup, and more. Besides cricket, it also covers more than 20 other sports, with popular and unpopular betting markets. The odds are in the decimal format for easy understanding of Indian players.

Casino players will also find the Mostbet app suitable for their betting interests. The app covers thousands of casino games, including slots, live dealer games, crash games, and table games. There is something for everyone, regardless of their preference. Players can withdraw and deposit seamlessly using any of the multiple payment options available.

Mostbet welcomes first-time users with a 125% first deposit bonus of up to ₹45,000 and 250 FS. It also rewards existing users through different promotions. The Mostbet app prioritises customer support, allowing players to resolve issues quickly via live chat. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Pros

Vast sportsbook and casino sections

Excellent welcome bonus

Supports pre-match and in-play betting

Competitive odds in decimal format

Cons

Customer support is unreachable via phone call

10. Cricbaba

The last entry on our list of the top cricket betting apps accepting Indian bettors is Cricbaba. As the name suggests, you can expect the app to deliver an excellent cricket betting experience to bettors. There is extensive coverage of cricket events and markets like the T20 World Cup, IPL, and The Ashes. The decimal odds are great; players can wager on them pre-match or as the action unfolds.

Casino players will find their favourite titles in the packed casino section. Roulette, Blackjack, table games, and crash games are all available in different varieties, alongside a few Indian titles. For new users, Cricbaba offers a 100% first deposit bonus, up to ₹25,000 and ₹666 free bet. Players can also participate in other cricket and non-cricket bonuses and promotions with great rewards.

The app supports both local and international payment options, ensuring smooth deposits and withdrawals. It also has a live chat feature to reach customer support faster in-app. However, the app is available only for Android devices.

Pros

Simple, user-friendly interface

Extensive sports coverage, including cricket betting

Comprehensive casino section

Cricket-specific promotions available

Cons

No iOS app

Customer support is unreachable via phone call

How We Chose Our Indian Cricket Betting Apps

This guide aims to provide bettors with accurate information that helps them make informed betting decisions. So, our experts conducted in-depth research and analysis to arrive at the apps we have reviewed. We have explained the selection process below.

Licensing and Regulation

Bettors should not wager via illegal betting apps. A reliable app should be legally compliant and operate according to strict standards. Thus, we only considered all cricket betting apps from reputable operators with valid licenses.

Such apps usually enforce fair play, secure transactions, and quick dispute resolutions. We verified each app’s licensing information to ensure it operates legally and complies with the necessary gambling regulations.

Security

Security is one of the most important features of any betting app. Only a well-secured app can prevent unauthorised access and protect bettors' financial information and personal data. As part of our checks, we prioritised apps that integrate excellent security measures like SSL encryption and secure payment gateways.

We also focused on apps that offer responsible gambling tools to help players. These include deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion, and wagering limits. Most apps on our list provide in-app security measures like PIN, two-factor authentication, and biometric login options.

Sports and Casino Markets

A betting app is only as good as the betting options it provides players. That is true for both casino and sports bettors. With Indian bettors craving more variety, we looked for the best apps for cricket betting that offer an extensive betting market. These apps offer many events across different tournaments, leagues, and match types with fantastic odds.

We also paid attention to the casino section. We shortlisted only the apps with a comprehensive selection of popular casino games from reputable providers. These include slots, table games, crash games, live dealers, and proprietary titles.

Mobile Betting

Indian bettors now want to take their betting journey with them wherever they go. That’s because betting on the go is the highest level of convenience. We understand that and, therefore, prioritise all cricket betting apps that offer a seamless mobile betting experience.

Also, we considered the ease of download and compatibility of these apps with Android and iOS devices. We looked for user-friendly interfaces optimised for different mobile devices. Finally, we ensured they have smooth navigation, fast loading times, and easy access to in-app features.

Live Betting and Streaming

Live betting makes betting more fun, but more importantly, it opens the door to more betting opportunities for players. Thus, we considered only the online cricket betting apps in India that offer live betting options for most sports events. This ensures players can place bets in real-time as the game progresses.

In most cases, these apps also offer live streaming functionality, ensuring players can watch events live and make informed decisions.

Payment Methods

The best online cricket betting apps should make withdrawing and depositing funds quick and seamless. During our checks, we prioritised apps that support many popular payment methods in India. These include debit/credit cards, UPI, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies.

We also considered the speed and cost of transactions. Most of these apps offer instant withdrawals and deposits with zero or very minimal fees. The transactions on these apps are generally secure, with the sportsbooks adopting effective security measures to protect users.

Bonuses and Promotions

Promotions and bonuses help users improve their staking power easily. The higher the staking power, the higher the potential returns a bettor can get. As part of our research, we considered the bonuses and promotions these apps have to offer.

We compared each app's welcome bonuses and other ongoing promotions, such as loyalty programs and cashbacks. Therefore, we shortlisted apps offering bonuses with decent to outstanding value alongside fair terms and conditions. We believe this will improve players' betting experience.

Customer Support

Users may experience issues while using their chosen cricket betting app. How quickly and effectively these issues are resolved contributes to their overall betting experience.

Based on this understanding, we prioritised apps offering multiple customer support channels. These include phone support, email, and live chat. These services should also be available 24/7 in Hindi, Indian bettors’ preferred language.

How to Register on a Cricket Betting App in India

You can use your preferred betting app now that you have downloaded and installed it. The first step in using the app is to register. Many Indian bettors find this process challenging, especially first-timers.

But not to worry, this simple guide will help you to get you started:

Launch the app from your app drawer on iOS or Android devices. Find the registration button on the homepage and tap it. It could be “JOIN,” “REGISTER,” “REGISTRATION,” or “SIGN UP.” Please complete the registration form by providing your basic information. This often includes name, email address, phone number, and date of birth or address. Opt for the welcome bonus or any other promotional offer for new players. Also, input a promo code if you have one. Next, confirm you are of legal age and agree to the terms and conditions of use. Finally, complete the verification by submitting the verification code sent to your phone number or email address.

The guide above works for all the best betting sites in India and their apps. You have now completed your registration on your preferred cricket betting app. Next, fund your account via any payment methods available and claim your welcome bonus in readiness to play.

How to Play in an Online Cricket Betting App in India

A successful registration on your chosen cricket betting app enables you to place and win bets. This section explains how to navigate the app and place your bets easily. All you have to do is follow the step-by-step guide below:

Launch the app and sign in using your login credentials. Fund your betting account under the DEPOSIT tab. Navigate to the “Cricket” or “Sportsbook” section of the app. Here, you will see a list of the upcoming and ongoing events you can wager. Check the various cricket betting markets and the corresponding odds. Tap the odds to add your wager to the bet list. Open the bet slip and enter your preferred stake amount, i.e., the amount you want to wager. Confirm your selections and stake amount, then Tap “Place Bet” to submit your bet. If your bet wins, the sportsbook automatically credits the winning amount to your betting account balance.

To deposit, choose the payment method, enter the amount, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the deposit. You can also withdraw your winnings via any available withdrawal methods on the app. However, in most cases, you may need to verify your account before you can initiate withdrawals.

Our Expert Review and Valuable Betting Tips

This review listed the top cricket betting apps in India and analysed each to reveal their strengths and weaknesses. Next, we’ve listed a few expert betting tips to help bettors get the best out of these IPL betting apps.

Understand cricket as a sport and know how it works. This will help you do the necessary research to make informed betting decisions. Use bonuses and promotions to your advantage. However, ensure the terms and wagering requirements are fair before opting in. Set a realistic budget for your cricket betting activities and stick to it. Find the best value by comparing odds across different apps until you find the most favourable options. TIP: New cricket betting apps often have better odds and promos. Do not chase losses, as this can derail you from your betting strategy. Enjoy the game and have fun.

Frequently Asked Questions - Best Cricket Betting Apps

Finally, here are a few frequently asked questions about the best online cricket betting apps in India and their answers:

Which one is the best cricket betting app in India?

There is no "best" mobile betting app. It all depends on the bettor's needs and preferences. When choosing, we recommend considering the betting markets, odds, bonuses, payment methods, and mobile compatibility.

Are cricket betting apps legal in India?

Yes, they are legal. Players can download and bet on legal cricket betting apps in India, including Parimatch, Rajabets, 1xBet, Melbet, and others.

How to do cricket betting in India

Cricket betting in India is straightforward, even for new players. Start by choosing a reputable app from our list, then download and install it on your device. Next, sign up and fund your account, then place your bets and have fun.

Is Parimatch legal in India?

Yes, Parimatch is legal in India. Bettors can download the betting app from their website or place their wagers directly on the site. The platform is safe and secure to use.

Why is cricket betting illegal in India?

Cricket betting is not illegal in India. Bettors can place wagers on cricket events listed on any reputable betting site or app. However, you must be of legal betting age and reside in India to wager cricket events in India.

Which is the No. 1 sports betting app in India?

According to our research and findings, 1xBet is the best sports betting app in India. It ticks all the essential boxes, including betting markets, odds, ease of use, compatibility, payment methods, bonuses, and other features.