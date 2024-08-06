How to Choose a Reliable Betting Site in India

How to choose a reliable bookmaker in India to bet on cricket. Does the licence matter. Top 10 safe betting sites.

There are so many betting sites nowadays that it is not clear which one to choose. All of them promise advantages and favourable options. But among them you can find a reliable site to get money and not lose it. And here is how you can do it.

Check the Licence

First look at what licence the site is operating under. You can trust the regulators of Curacao, UK, Malta, etc. You can see the licence information in the footer of the site. The regulator checks that the sites work according to the conditions they have created. That they pay out money to players, give bonuses, etc. Naturally, regulators cross all forms of fraud.

Read the Terms of Use

Carefully read the terms of use of the site, because there you can find various pitfalls. Read what obligations the site has to the user. Now many good sites work on the principles of responsible gambling. So, if you start spending too much money on the site, you can choose tools to limit deposits. There is an option to self-exclude from the site for a while. If the site works with these principles, then it is on the side of the users.

Read the Reviews

When checking the licence and terms of use, it's a good idea to read reviews. Players on social networks honestly write what they liked or not on certain betting sites. Pay attention to both positive reviews and negative ones. Remember that situations are different. Players have individual cases, or misunderstandings arise. Every site has negative moments, but safe sites always guarantee help. Even if you don't get your money, the support team will make sure to sort out what happened.

Also Read: Former RCB star set to become first Indian to play SA20

View Information about the Support Team

When you read reviews, pay attention to how responsive the support team is. This is important because if you have questions or something happens, it is the support team that should be there to help. On good sites, the support team is available 24 hours a day and is available in Hindi. It is best if there are several ways to contact support. Online chat is more suitable for some people, as they respond quickly and you can attach photos. An email response usually takes longer. And if you want to discuss the problem in person, trusted sites offer a hotline.

Before contacting support, check the FAQ section first. You may find something interesting there. Keep your support request short. Try to include all the necessary information in a concise manner so that the operator can read it quickly and help you effectively.

Telegram Group Join Now

Check Out the Bonuses

Good cricket betting sites delight players with bonuses. Some can be obtained after registration. For example, no deposit. But these options are quite few. Most often there are bonuses for the first deposit. You need to put a minimum amount on the account, and you will get an additional award. Such bonuses can be quite large, but remember that wagering is required. You will have to spend time and money on this. So sometimes it is better to spend a small amount, but it will be easier to get a gift.

Check Out the Betting Line Up

Of course, good sites offer a wide betting line up. So how can Indian fans do without cricket? Safe sites offer different cricket options including popular and niche matches. One can participate in table tournaments to pick up rewards for successful bets. There are live betting options too - you can conveniently watch live streaming, track odds and make the right choice.

Top 10 Safe Cricket Betting Sites

Well if it is difficult to choose, now we will offer 10 safe sites that meet the above criteria:

Batery. Pick up Rs 25,000 as a gift and bet on the best cricket events. Parimatch. This site has been running for 30 years and here you can bet on IPL, ICC and more. 4rabet. Here you'll find over 1,000 cricket events every day and as many as four deposit bonuses. Paripesa. Claim your welcome bonus and cashback and enjoy the best live cricket betting. Dafabet. This is where cricket fans can exchange their own bets and make money from it. 10cric. As the name makes it clear, this is one of the best websites for cricket fans. Mostbet. Bet on ODI, Twenty20 and other events and withdraw money quickly and conveniently. 22bet. There are plenty of cricket markets waiting for you here and a great bonus of 100% up to Rs 11,000. 1xBet. Take away as many as four deposit bonuses and bet on the most popular cricket events. Indibet. One of the best sites for indie players with great markets and four first deposit options.

Choose any of these sites or search for yours using the criteria we've shared and start placing favourable bets. Try checking out the Plusbet site if you want to find even more interesting options!