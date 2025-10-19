Why Is Adam Zampa Not included in Australia Playing XI for AUS vs IND 1st ODI?

His replacement last played an ODI for Australia in 2022.

Australia kicked off the three-match ODI series against India at Optus Stadium in Perth on October 19. However, the hosts will be without their premier spinner, Adam Zampa. His absence will be a huge blow, considering the Aussies have lost all three of their ODIs at the venue.

Details of India’s tour of Australia 2025

Why Is Adam Zampa Not Playing in AUS vs IND 1st ODI?

Zampa, Australia’s premium spinner, has been ruled out of the series opener to be with his family in New South Wales. The leg-spinner and his wife, Harriet, are expecting the birth of his second child. Given that Perth is geographically difficult to travel back from quickly in case of an emergency, Zampa has opted to miss the opener to be close to home.

The leg-spinner is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide on October 23 and will also be available for the third and final match in Sydney. Notably, both cities offer quicker travel routes, allowing Zampa to balance family and national duties effectively.

Zampa is due to feature in the five-match T20I series that follows the ODIs, scheduled to be played on the east coast.

Matthew Kuhneman Named as Replacement

In Zampa’s absence, the left-arm orthodox spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been called up for the Perth fixture. It marks his first ODI in three years, his first on home soil, after playing four matches in Sri Lanka in 2022.

The 29-year-old has been travelling with the Australian team throughout the winter for all formats, including the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, tour of the Caribbean for Tests and T20Is, home series against South Africa, and the three T20Is in New Zealand. But he featured in only one match across tours, the second T20I against West Indies in Jamaica back in July.

Kuhnemann has been in sublime form in domestic cricket, taking four wickets in three matches for Tasmania in List A matches and also contributing with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 56-run knock against New South Wales. The 29-year-old will look to bank on his opportunity today.

Australia Playing XI for 1st ODI vs India: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Josh Hazlewood.

