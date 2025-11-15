News
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Josh Hazlewood Injury Update Australia Pacer Ruled Out of Ashes 2025 Opener.
australia-cricket

Josh Hazlewood Injury Update: Australia Pacer Ruled Out of Ashes 2025 Opener

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: November 15, 2025
1 min read
Josh Hazlewood Injury Update Australia Pacer Ruled Out of Ashes 2025 Opener.

The latest Josh Hazlewood injury update brings unwanted news for Australia ahead of the Ashes 2025 opener. The pacer has been ruled out of the first Test against England.

ALSO READ:

Josh Hazlewood Injury Update

Josh Hazlewood will not be available for the Perth Test due to a hamstring strain. He sustained this injury while playing in the Sheffield Shield.

Initially, he was cleared to play the Ashes 2025 opener, as Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement. But the latest update confirms the injury was more severe than initially anticipated.

More to follow…

