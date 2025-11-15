Josh Hazlewood Injury Update: Australia Pacer Ruled Out of Ashes 2025 Opener

The latest Josh Hazlewood injury update brings unwanted news for Australia ahead of the Ashes 2025 opener. The pacer has been ruled out of the first Test against England.

Josh Hazlewood Injury Update

Josh Hazlewood will not be available for the Perth Test due to a hamstring strain. He sustained this injury while playing in the Sheffield Shield.

Initially, he was cleared to play the Ashes 2025 opener, as Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement. But the latest update confirms the injury was more severe than initially anticipated.

