Travis Head Aims To Continue Australia’s Ultra Aggressive Approach, Sends A Warning To India Ahead of T20I Series

The first of the five T20Is will begin on October 29 in Canberra.

Australia opener Travis Head is infamous for spoiling India’s party with his explosive batting. Though he’s been out of touch in the 20-over format, he would look to continue his aggressive approach in the five-match series against India.

Travis Head To Join Forces With Mitchell Marsh

Head has had a rough 70-odd runs in six T20Is this year. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, on the other hand, is on the rise. The two openers would look to dominate at the top once again when they host India for T20Is.

“So, for Mitch [Marsh] and I try and go out there and take advantage of it. It’s been a strength of ours for a couple of years, that if you look at both one-day cricket and T20 cricket we’ve put a big emphasis on the Powerplay. We try not to be reckless, but at some stage it will look like that. We can score anything if we can get going,” Travis Head told cricket.com.au.

Had it not been for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Australia vs India ODI series would’ve been a whitewash. In those three games, Head returned with 29, 28, and eight runs. Marsh made 41, 11, and a match-winning knock of 46 not out.

Head’s dip in form is not good news for Australia with The Ashes 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026 in a span of four months from now. But with his attacking partner, Head believes he will be returning to form with the same batting approach. And what better time to do so than in the Australia vs India T20Is, which start on October 29 in Canberra.

The openers will look to target in the powerplay. Meanwhile, India’s powerhouse of Head’s IPL teammate Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill would also be ready to fire from the first ball.

India come on the back of an Asia Cup 2025 title win, while staying unbeaten in the tournament. However, the Australian conditions may not be easy for the young opening pair.

Australia Squad

Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott (matches 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (matches 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (matches 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (matches 1-2), Ben McDermott (standby) Glenn Maxwell (matches 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (WK), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Tanveer Sangha.

India Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.

