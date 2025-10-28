Why Is Glenn Maxwell Not in Australia Squad for AUS vs IND 1st T20I?

The Australia vs India T20I series will commence on October 29.

The much-anticipated Australia vs India limited-over series has kick-started with the hosts claiming a 2-1 victory in the ODIs. However, apart from the skipper Pat Cummins and all-rounder Cameron Green, veteran Aussie player Glenn Maxwell has been another prominent exclusion from the hosts’ squad.

Details of India’s tour of Australia 2025

Why Glenn Maxwell Has Not Been Included In Australia Squad

The Aussie power-hitter called it a day in the ODIs to focus more on the shortest format of the game. Maxwell announced the decision in June 2025. He retired from 50-overs with 3,990 runs in 149 matches. His ODI stats include four hundreds and 32 fifty-plus scores at an average of 33.81.

Notably, the all-rounder could not make a significant impact for the side during his last ODI appearance. Maxwell managed just 39 runs and two wickets in three fixtures of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Australia bowed out of the tournament after their semi-final loss against the eventual champions, India.

Glenn Maxwell Will Join Australia Squad for AUS vs IND 3rd T20I

The veteran all-rounder continues to be a notable absentee in Australia’s squad for the first two T20Is in Canberra and Melbourne. Maxwell is yet to recover from his fractured wrist that he suffered during the preparations for the New Zealand T20Is.

However, the 37-year-old is set to join the team ahead of their third fixture in Hobart. The batter was carrying on a fierce form in the format, with a sublime 107 facing Queensland, following his unbeaten 62 in the third and final home T20I against South Africa.

His inclusion will strengthen the Aussie lineup for their final three 20-over matches against the reigning T20 World Cup champions, India. Moreover, the hosts are yet to lose a T20I series at their home turf since 2022.

Australia T20I Squad Against India

Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott (matches 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (matches 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (matches 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (matches 1-2), Ben McDermott (standby) Glenn Maxwell (matches 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (WK), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (WK), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanveer Sangha

