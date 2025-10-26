Sophie Ecclestone Injury Update — Will England Star Play Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final vs South Africa?

Sophie Ecclestone injury must have sent shockwaves through the England team after she was taken off the field during today’s New Zealand clash of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 in Visakhapatnam. The England bowler dived awkwardly at the boundary rope in the first over of the NZ batting innings, and had to receive immediate medical attention.

Returning to bowl, Sophie Ecclestone took the wicket of Brooke Halliday amid her injury. However, she couldn’t bowl more than four bowls, so Sophia Dunkley completed the 23rd over.

After the eight-wicket win, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt shared an update on Sophie Ecclestone injury.

“I don’t know anything further, but it was definitely precautionary. We’ve got a huge match coming up against South Africa, so we wouldn’t want to risk anything now. We’ll know more in a few days.”

It would be disheartening to leave Ecclestone out of the upcoming Semi-Final against South Africa on October 29 in Guwahati.

