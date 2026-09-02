4 Takeaways From India T20I Squad for Afghanistan Series

The BCCI has announced the 15-member India T20I squad for the three match series against Afghanistan, starting on September 13. The series will be important for captain Shreyas Iyer, who has had a mixed start as India’s T20I captain. He led India to a 3-0 win over Zimbabwe in his last assignment, but before that, India lost the Ireland by 2-0 and the five match series against England by 4-0. Shryeas will now look to improve his record as captain and lead India to another series win.

Several senior players have returned to the squad, while some of the selected players are still awaiting fitness clearance. The selectors have also continued to show faith in young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been picked again.

Here are four major takeaways from India T20I squad for Afghanistan series.

Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah return to India T20I squad

Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah are the two major names returning to India T20I squad. Samson was dropped from the playing XI midway through the England series after scoring only 33 runs in his last four T20I innings. He made way for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and was later not included in the squad for the Zimbabwe series. He has now earned a recall for the Afghanistan T20Is.

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, picked up an injury during the England series in July and was subsequently rested for the Zimbabwe tour. India’s pace spearhead has now been called back into the squad for the Afghanistan series, giving the team a major boost in the bowling department.

Hardik Pandya suffers another setback

Hardik Pandya has once again been left out of India T20I squad as his comeback plans have suffered a fresh setback. The all-rounder was making good progress in his recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, but a late leg niggle forced him to pause his bowling.

The setback has affected his recovery and left him short of the required fitness level for the Afghanistan series. With the series coming too soon, the team management has decided not to take any risk with his return. Hardik last played for India in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Afghanistan series gives India a chance to prepare for Asian Games 2026

The three match T20I series against Afghanistan will be India’s final assignment before the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi Nagoya, Japan.

The BCCI has named an identical 15-member India T20I squad for both the Afghanistan series and the Asian Games, making this series important for the team to prepare for the tournament.

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Fitness doubts remain over key India players

India still have some fitness concerns despite naming a strong squad. four players have been picked subject to fitness clearance: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar.

Among the three pacers in the squad, only Arshdeep Singh is fully fit, while Bumrah and Harshit are yet to get the clearance. India will hope both pacers are available so that they can field their preferred bowling attack.

India T20I squad for Afghanistan series

Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

NOTE: * Subject to fitness clearance

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