Hardik Pandya Injury Update: India All-Rounder Likely To Miss Afghanistan T20I Series

Indian cricket team fans are waiting for a positive Hardik Pandya injury update, but fresh reports suggest that the all-rounder has suffered another setback. A late leg niggle has affected his recovery plans at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Hardik Pandya Injury Update

As reported by the Times of India, Hardik was making good progress before the latest issue. The setback has now raised doubts over his availability for the upcoming T20Is. The selectors are expected to meet this week to finalise the squad for the Afghanistan T20I series, which begin on September 13 in Delhi. They will also receive the latest fitness updates of players recovering in Bengaluru.

“Hardik Pandya was operating at full intensity without any discomfort but he has been advised to pause bowling due to discomfort in the leg. He will resume soon, but the Afghanistan series is too close to reach the required fitness levels. Batting and movement-wise, there wasn’t any significant issue, but the CoE needs to be completely convinced before giving an all-clear,” source told TOI.

Hardik’s previous international appearance came in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand. He then featured for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, with his last game coming on May 24.

He was later selected in India’s ODI squad for the three match home series against Afghanistan but was ruled out because of a leg strain. He also missed the white ball tours of Ireland and England. The latest Hardik Pandya injury update suggests that his return could be delayed further after another leg niggle.

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Several India players face fitness concerns

Hardik Pandya is not the only major player dealing with injury concerns. The BCCI Centre of Excellence has come under focus after several players, including Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Reddy and Hardik, faced fitness issues.

India are set to take part in the Asian Games 2026 in Japan later this month and will be hoping for positive fitness updates on their key players. Hardik was not included in the squad as the team management wanted to manage his workload.

IND vs AFG T20I series schedule

Match Date Venue Time 1st T20I September 13, 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:00 PM IST 2nd T20I September 15, 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:00 PM IST 3rd T20I September 17, 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:00 PM IST

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