5 Most Exciting Young Talents in World Cricket Today Ft. Razaullah

The cricket fans has seen several young players make a big impact in recent years. While some are still making their way through domestic and age group cricket, others have already made their mark at the international level.

They have already broken records and played some important innings and have given fans plenty to look forward to.

Here are five young players, including Razaullah, who are among the most exciting talents in world cricket right now.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

It is hard to find a more exciting young batter in world cricket right now than Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has broken several records.

Vaibhav had a great IPL 2026 season for Rajasthan Royals. He scored 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30. The left-hand batter won the Orange Cap and becomes the youngest ever to do so. He hit 72 sixes, the most by any batter in one IPL season. He also scored 103 runs off just 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In IPL 2025, he scored the second fastest century in IPL history off 35 balls. It was also the fastest century by an Indian batter.

Vaibhav has done well in the U19 level also. He scored 439 runs in seven matches at the U19 World Cup 2026 at an average of 62.71. He finished as the second highest run scorer in the tournament.

His best performance came in the final against England. He smashed 175 off just 80 balls, hitting 15 fours and 15 sixes. It was the highest individual score in an U19 World Cup final and also the highest score by an Indian batter in the history of the tournament. He finished the competition with 30 sixes, breaking Dewald Brevis’ record for most sixes in a single U19 World Cup edition.

Vaibhav has also carried his form into senior international cricket. He became India’s youngest men’s international cricketer when he made his T20I debut in July 2026. In his first six T20Is, he scored 193 runs at a strike rate of 189.21, with a best score of 81.

His three match series against Zimbabwe was particularly impressive. He scored 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 196.10. His scores in the series were 50, 20 and 81.

Razaullah

Pakistan have produced many top fast bowlers over the years, and Razaullah could be the next young pacer to make a big name for himself.

The 21-year-old right arm fast bowler had played only eight first class matches before making his Test debut against England at Edgbaston. He had already taken 30 wickets in those eight games, including three five-wicket hauls. He had also shown that he could contribute with the bat, scoring a century and a fifty in first class cricket.

Razaullah made an immediate impact on his Test debut. He dismissed the likes of England captain Joe Root and Emilio Gay before finishing the innings with figures of 4/148 in 23 overs. Root was his first Test wicket which came in his first over.

His pace is one of the biggest reasons why there is so much interest around him. Razaullah has been able to bowl close to 90 mph, giving him the pace to trouble batters at the highest level. His bowling style has also drawn comparisons with former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis.

However, his batting was the biggest surprise of his Test debut.

Batting at No.9 in Pakistan’s second innings, Razaullah smashed 81 off 63 balls, hitting nine sixes. He reached his fifty in only 43 balls, which was the fastest fifty by a Pakistan batter on Test debut. His nine sixes also equalled the record for the most sixes by a batter on Test debut.

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Lhuan-dre Pretorius

South Africa’s Lhuan-dre Pretorius is one of the most exciting young batters in world cricket. He is an attacking wicket-keeper batter who likes to score quickly and has already shown his ability in both franchise and international cricket.

He was the leading run scorer at the U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 for South Africa, scoring 287 runs in six matches.

Pretorius has played 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 17 T20Is for South Africa. He has scored 235 runs in Tests, 142 in ODIs and 427 in T20Is. His highest scores are 153 in Tests, 57 in ODIs and 101 in T20Is.

His recent T20I form has been one of the biggest reasons for the growing interest around him.

During the Namibia T20I Tri-Series, Pretorius scored 94 off 51 balls against Zimbabwe. He then followed it up with his first T20I century, scoring 101 off 53 balls against Namibia. His century included five fours and eight sixes.

That century also helped him break a major record. Pretorius became the youngest batter from a full member country to score a men’s T20I century.

He has also shown that he can succeed in Test cricket. His highest Test score is 153, proving that he is not only a short format batter.

Oliver Peake

Australia’s Oliver Peake does not have much experience in senior cricket. But his performances at the U19 level have made him a player to watch.

Peake was Australia’s captain at the U19 World Cup 2026 and had an excellent tournament. He scored 234 runs in six matches at an average of 78.00 and a strike rate of 95.51. He also scored two centuries.

Both of his hundreds came at important stages of the tournament. Peake scored 109 against the West Indies in the Super Six stage and then made 100 against England in the semi final.

Peake also made his senior ODI debut for Australia against Pakistan in May 2026. He was only 19-years-old and became Australia’s youngest specialist batter to make his ODI debut, breaking Ricky Ponting’s previous record.

The batter has played four ODIs and scored 72 runs, with a highest score of 31.

Jacob Bethell

Jacob Bethell is the most experienced international player on this list. He has already shown that he can play an important role with both bat and ball.

The England all-rounder has played 9 Tests, 24 ODIs and 36 T20Is. He has scored 579 runs in Tests, 712 runs in ODIs and 786 runs in T20Is. His highest scores are 154 in Tests, 110 in ODIs and 105 in T20Is.

The year 2026 has been an important one for Bethell. He scored 154 against Australia in the Ashes, which was also his first Test century. He also scored 110 against South Africa in an ODI and 105 against India in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final.

His T20I century was special as it completed a rare record, as Bethell became the youngest Englishman to score a century in all three international formats.

Bethell can also contribute with the ball. He is a left-arm spinner and has taken some important wickets for England.

At just 22, Bethell has already played Test cricket, ODI cricket, T20Is and franchise cricket around the world. He is yet to make a big impact in the IPL. However, he has been part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team that won the IPL title two years in a row.

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