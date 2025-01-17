6 Players Who Could Become Constants in India’s ODI Squad After Champions Trophy 2025

Possibly, this could be the last ODI tournament for several senior players, as the next ODI tournament will be the 2027 World Cup.

The Champions Trophy is just a month away, and the Indian team will be announcing their squad in a few days. Possibly, this could be the last ODI tournament for several senior players, as the next ODI tournament will be the 2027 World Cup.

By then, these players may be older and unable to continue playing, with the upcoming tournament potentially being their last.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Star Wants To Be The ‘Best All-rounder In The World’, Sets Eyes On Home World Cup

This creates opportunities for several youngsters to step in. Despite their brief careers, some have already made an impression and may become regulars for the Indian team in the future. In this article, we’ll look at six Indian players who could become regulars in India’s ODI squad after the Champions Trophy 2025.

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has appeared in only two Test matches for India. Following the BGT series, he returned to play for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring a century in the quarterfinals and an 86 in the semi-finals to help his team advance to the final. Devdutt Padikkal has played 32 List A matches, scoring 2063 runs at an average of 82.52, along with 9 centuries and 12 fifties.

With this List A record, he might surely get an opportunity to represent India, not in the Champions Trophy 2025, but in the future as a regular player, where he could be used as No. 3.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the best Indian players in Test cricket over the past year. He has also made a name for himself in T20s, but in ODIs, he is still waiting for opportunities. In List A cricket, he has played 32 games, scoring 1511 runs at an average of 53.96, including 5 centuries and 7 half centuries.

Jaiswal is regarded as a potential replacement for Rohit Sharma in future ODIs. There are reports that he may be selected for the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, and he is expected to become a regular for India, not just in ODIs but in all three formats.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana came into limelight after an incredible performance in IPL 2024, for which he got the Test debut. This month he is also due to make a T20I debut. Considering Gautam Gambhir is also the head coach who had also seen Rana grow with him during his stint as a mentor for KKR, the latter may have him in consideration for ODIs in the future.

Harshit has played 14 matches, taking 22 wickets at an economy of 5.54 in List A cricket. He is surely one of the fast bowlers who have a good potential to become a regular member of the team in all formats.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

After Hardik Pandya, India has finally discovered an all-rounder of similar quality in Nitish Kumar Reddy. He impressed as an all-rounder for SRH in IPL 2024, earning his first T20I and Test appearances.

Nitish has played 22 List A matches, scoring 403 runs and taking 14 wickets. He did very well in the BGT series and reports state that India are considering him for the Champions Trophy squad. In the future, Nitish is going to become a regular for India.

Also Read: RCB Announce Replacement For Major Player Heading into 2025 Season

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is another young talent who could become a regular for India in ODI cricket. So far, he has represented India in 3 ODIs and 1 T20I.

In List A cricket, he has scored 1396 runs in 28 matches at a great average of 60.69, which includes 6 centuries and 6 half-centuries. He has been going great in the domestic circuit as well. He may not be considered for the Champions Trophy but is surely going to be picked in ODIs for the future.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag is another youngster being groomed by India. After the fantastic performances he made in IPL 2024, he received his T20I and ODI debuts. In List A cricket, he has scored 1735 runs in 50 matches with an average of 41.30, 5 centuries, and 8 half-centuries. He also has taken 53 wickets as a spin bowler.

While he may not find his place in the Champions Trophy, Riyan Parag is sure to become one of India’s regular players in the future.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.