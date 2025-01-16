News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Delhi Capitals fans
News
January 16, 2025 - 1:25 pm

Delhi Capitals Star Wants To Be The ‘Best All-rounder In The World’, Sets Eyes On Home World Cup

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Reddy was surprisingly dropped by India despite consistent performances

Delhi Capitals fans

Arundhati Reddy made her international debut in 2018 against Sri Lanka and played T20Is regularly for India until 2021. However, lower returns meant the pace-bowling allrounder was sidelined for over three years.

Her comeback in 2024 was a tale of redemption after toiling away for years in the domestic circuit and then impressing in the Women’s IPL for Delhi Capitals for whom she claimed 10 wickets and scored 50 runs in 16 matches.

She also made her ODI debut in the home series against South Africa and then finished with seven wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup, the joint-highest for India in the tournament. She also claimed her career best figures of 4-26 in Perth against Australia. Despite the consistent performers, she was shockingly dropped for the ODI series against West Indies last month and recent ODIs against Ireland.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana Smashes Record Hundred For India Women Against Ireland

The unexplained reasons for her snub brought in scrutiny for the selectors and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who refused to talk about Reddy’s exclusion.

In-form Arundhati Reddy talks about being dropped

However, Reddy is not the one to complain. She featured in the Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger Trophy for India A and picked up seven wickets from five matches.

“For me, all that matters is which team I am playing for and if I am doing well for them. And every time I take the field I want to win games for whichever team I play. And that has always been the way I play my cricket,” the 28-year-old said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

After being dropped from the national side, Reddy looked up to her coach Arjun Dev at the NICE Academy in Bengaluru for advice.

Also Read: Should Shafali Verma Return To The Indian Team?

“The only thing that he told me was that whether the [India] tag comes or not, or whichever team that you play for, all we wanted to focus on was being the best allrounder in the world, wherever you play,” she said.

Reddy said she now knows how to deal with the uncertainty of playing for India after years of being in and out of the side.

“But I think now I’ve become responsible enough to understand. And whichever team I play for, I’m also one of the senior players. Again, it helps me a lot. Seeing things that way. Helping the other girls. I think that also gets the best out of me. That’s what I just focus on,” the allrounder said.

Working for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

She is still hopeful to play for India in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at home and is working to polish her skills.

“One thing I really worked on last season was attacking the stumps all the time. Because, obviously, only if you attack the stumps, you’re going to get wickets. So, that was the main plan. The length differs depending on the batter. But be it death [overs], initial stages or the middle overs, stumps is the way to go for me,” Reddy said.

Indian women’s team will next play five T20Is and three ODIs against England in the lead up to the ODI World Cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Arundhati Reddy
Delhi Capitals
India Women

Related posts

Former CSK Player Dhruv Shorey Sizzles in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former CSK Player Sizzles in Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts With Back-to-Back Hundreds

He played for CSK during the IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 seasons.
News
16/01/2025
gautam gambhir head coach

BCCI Appoint Domestic Stalwart As India Batting Coach Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

News
16/01/2025
Karun Nair

‘I Am a Very Bad Loser’: Discarded India Batter Opens Up on His Fairytale Comeback After Lighting Up VHT

His recent performances can put him back in the scheme of things for a India return.
News
16/01/2025
BCCI Takes a U-Turn, Set To Bring Back Virat Kohli’s Formula for Players

BCCI Takes a U-Turn, Set To Bring Back Virat Kohli’s Formula for Players

Considering that the team hardly gets a minute to themselves from the tight schedule, the medical team has a job to emphasize that fitness must lead to selection apart from avoiding injury.
News
16/01/2025
Shafali Verma India Domestic cricket

‘Hid News From My Father’ – Shafali Verma Shares Heart-wrenching Story Of Being Dropped From India Team

The opening batter has been dropped for three India series in a row
News
16/01/2025
After Anrich Nortje, another South Africa player under injury cloud for Champions Trophy 2025

After Anrich Nortje, another South Africa player under injury cloud for Champions Trophy 2025

He remains an important part of South Africa's plans for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Champions Trophy 2025
16/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy