Smriti Mandhana Smashes Record Hundred For India Women Against Ireland, Mirrors Virat Kohli’s Record

Mandhana and Pratika Rawal equalled a opening partnerships record

Indian captain Smriti Mandhana broke the record for fastest hundred by an Indian in Women’s ODIs on Wednesday in the third ODI against Ireland in Rajkot.

The opening batter reached three figures in just 70 balls, bettering the previous record of 87 balls held by regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mandhana, who recently completed 4,000 ODI runs, got to her ninth hundred in the format and was dismissed for 135 off just 80 balls. The Indian captain’s innings included seven sixes and 12 boundaries.

In the men’s category, Virat Kohli currently holds the fastest ton by an Indian. The former Indian captain reached his hundred in just 52 balls against Australia in Jaipur in 2013.

In the process, Mandhana and Pratik Rawal also set a new milestone for most 100-plus partnerships in a single season. Rawal’s introduction at the top of the order in place of Shafali Verma opened new possibilities for India ahead of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at home.

Rawal and Mandhana in rarified space

Rawal, who made her debut in last month’s ODI series against West Indies, started with a measured 40 which contributed to an 110-run opening partnership with Mandhana. In the second ODI against the Windies, the pair put on another 110 runs for the first wicket with Mandhana scoring 53 and Rawal scoring 76.

The pair showcased their fine scoring touch yet again in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Ireland with a 156-run opening stand in the second ODI within just 18 overs. With that, the pair equalled Australian opening pair Belinda Clarke and Lisa Keightley’s three 100-plus opening stands in 2000.

On Wednesday, Mandhana and Rawal went one better with an opening partnership of 233 in the ongoing match third ODI against Ireland at Rajkot.

Chasing another rare record

Now, Rawal and Mandhana are in a rare group of openers who have four 100-plus partnerships in a single season. Australia’s Rachel Haynes and Alyssa Healy in the 2021-22 season and India’s Anju Jain and Jaya Sharma in the 2003-04 are the pairs who have achieved this feat previously.

The pair will now be chasing another rare feat of three 150-plus opening stands shared by Haynes and Healy achieved between 2019 and 2022. Aussie pair Belinda Clark and Lisa Keightley have the most with four 150-plus opening stands achieved between 1997 and 2000.

Rawal, who has three fifties in her first five ODIs, also reached maiden ODI hundred in the ongoing third ODI against Ireland.

