All Super Overs played by India in T20Is

All Super Over encounters played by Indian teams, men's or women's, in the history of T20 Internationals played at the highest level.

The thrill of a Super Over bout continues to overwhelm fans all over the world. With the concept adding to the excitement of the T20 game, fans tune-in in anticipation of the Super Over every time a match gets close and there is a proper dogfight for supremacy.

Indian fans have witnessed the Super Over for their side three times in the overall history of the T20I cricket, twice in the men's version and once in the women's game. Only on one of these occasions has the Indian team lost the one-on-bout following ties in the game.

India's first-ever encounter played to break a tie in T20Is was the famous bowl-out against Pakistan during the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. The Super Over concept came in much later, in what was deemed a fairer means by the game's administrators to decide the winner.

Here is a list of the ties that Indian men's and women's teams have collectively featured in, that were broken through by the 'Super Over'.

India's Super Over history

India beat Australia, Mumbai 2022

The Indian women's team played their first ever Super Over tie on Sunday (December 11) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The packed crowed at the ground in Navi Mumbai was in for a thriller against the mighty Aussies, as an outstanding top-order act from Smriti Mandhana (79) and a crucial late-order cameo from Richa Ghosh (26) allowed them to equalise the opposition's imposing score of 187.

Later, the Mandhana-Ghosh duo combined to hit 20 runs off the Super Over bowled by Australia's Heather Graham. With momentum in her team's favour, Ghosh then outperformed Graham in her turn for the Super Over, conceding four runs less on a flat deck to win the game for India.

India beat New Zealand, Hamilton 2020

It took 13 years after the famous Pakistan bowl-out for Indian men to play their maiden Super Over tie. It was the third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand in Hamilton, which came to an equaliser after both teams posted 179 runs off their 20 overs. Rohit Sharma played the stand-out knock of 65 in the first half for the Indians, before Shardul Thakur (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja's (1/23) miserly spells thwarted Kane Williamson's majestic 48-ball 95.

At the Super Over one-on-one, for once, India were a little letdown by their ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, coming back from an injury, to concede 17 off his six deliveries. The ground, however, was resurrected by an in-form Rohit Sharma, who smashed consecutive sixes off the last two balls against Tim Southee to win the game for the team.

India beat Wellington, Wellington 2020

Two nights later, the same series saw India and New Zealand enter another memorable Super Over tie in Wellington for the fourth T20I of the series. India came out triumphant again after New Zealand failed to cross over in another run-chase, responding to the visitors' 165/8 with 165/7 of their own. Manish Pandey (50) gave the Indians a score of respectability, before a return to means for Bumrah (1/20) helped the tourists manage their bowling plans well.

In the Super Over, too, Bumrah showed his genius by restricting the Kiwis to only 12 runs off his six deliveries on a ground with tiny boundaries and a flat wicket. India further eased their nerves with a first-ball six from Rahul against Southee, with the next ball, too, sent for a four by the elegant opener which basically sealed the deal and a 4-0 series lead for his side.