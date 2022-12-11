Ishan Kishan's prophecy to his dad that came true

Ishan Kishan, who scored the fastest ODI double hundred - against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday - revealed an interesting conversation with his father before the tour.

Kishan became the fourth Indian batter to score an ODI double-hundred.

Ishan Kishan revealed that he had told his father that he would produce a 150-plus knock if presented with an opportunity in India’s recently concluded three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

As it turned out, Kishan, having replaced the injured Rohit Sharma in the third ODI in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10, scored a scintillating 210, smashing various records to set up India’s dominant 227-run win.

He revealed how his father’s positivity aided his success.

"It was not like that today, but seriously, when I was leaving home and after I had packed my bag, I told my dad that if I get a chance I will score 150 at least. But my dad was very positive and I feel to manifest it is very important," Kishan told Sony Sports.

Kishan got out for 210 in the 36th over. None of the other 10 ODI double hundreds, including the two in the Women's game, have come before the 40th over 👀#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/df5OX4pWXK — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) December 11, 2022

Having got to his hundred off mere 85 balls, Kishan raced to 200 off just 126, surpassing Chris Gayle to make it the fastest double-hundred in ODI cricket. He also became the first batter to convert his maiden ODI ton into a double, and became the youngest cricketer to achieve the milestone.

"I didn't see the scoreboard after 100,” said the 24-year-old, “I was just batting, the pitch was so good and I was just enjoying, that whichever ball I get I should keep hitting. Then I saw the scoreboard once at 146 and after that, I saw only at 190. Then I felt when I have come so far, I should score 200."

Kishan, who smashed 24 fours and 10 sixes before being dismissed for 210 off 131, spoke of his aggressive mindset which enabled him get a big score.

"This is always my game plan, I like to play shots,” he said. “I know once I get set I have the strength to easily clear the boundary, but at the same time, whenever we make a big score, we don't think that much about it but strike rotation is also necessary. So I practice that also but my main focus is that if the ball is there I will hit a six."