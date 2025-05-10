Does Virat Kohli’s Retirement Wish Open Doors for Discarded India Star To Make Fairytale Test Return?

India must look for alternatives and bring someone to fill those big shoes.

Virat Kohli has shockingly conveyed his decision to retire from Test cricket and might not travel to England for the upcoming series. That means India must look for alternatives and bring someone to fill those big shoes.

This might open the way for a few veterans to return to the setup and re-establish their spot in the team. One of them is Karun Nair, who was in terrific form in the domestic season.

While India would want to look ahead and build a team for the future, the selectors must reward domestic performers for their impressive showings. He has been among those consistent performers who have batted intending to make an India comeback.

Why should Karun Nair return to India’s Test setup?

The biggest reason to include Karun Nair in Test cricket is his recent domestic form. He scored 863 runs at an average of 53.94 in 16 innings, including four centuries, and was the fourth-leading run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25.

Later, he continued his terrific form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25, scoring 779 runs at a marvellous average of 389.50 and a 124.04 strike rate in eight outings. Further, he hit as many as five centuries in the competition.

All these runs can’t be overlooked. Further, Nair has a decent technique in red-ball cricket and knows how to succeed in England.

He has played for Northamptonshire and did exceedingly well in the County Cricket. Nair has accumulated 736 runs at an average of 52.57 in 14 County Cricket innings, including four fifties and a century.

So, he knows how the conditions will be and can get used to the pitches quicker than a young batter with no experience playing in England. To ignore him for the selectors after what he did in the domestic season will be arduous.

Where should Karun Nair bat in the XI?

Karun Nair is talented enough to bat anywhere in the order, but the management should give him the No.5 spot at the start. That means Shubman Gill should take the No.4 slot and play in Virat Kohli’s position.

Nair is best suited after finding ample success in domestic cricket. He batted at this position for Vidarbha in the latest Ranji Trophy edition, which will help him settle quicker.

He also hit a fabulous triple century against England at this number, suggesting he knows how to bat at No.5. He should get a long run at this number, for Nair has the game to excel if given assurance and freedom.

Other players can take the slot, but Nair should get preference based on domestic performances and expertise. He can help India through this transition by strengthening the middle order with his experience and run-scoring ability.

