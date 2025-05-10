News
Sai Sudharsan has been among the most impressive batters in world cricket every time he has played, and knows how to score runs everywhere.
India Could Pick X-Factor Star As Rohit Sharma Replacement in Test Squad for England Tour 2025

Since Rohit Sharma has retired, India must look for alternatives for the upcoming England tour. While KL Rahul can open the innings, a spot will still be available in the batting order, and Sai Sudharsan can fill that slot.

He has been among the most impressive batters in world cricket every time he has played, and knows how to score runs everywhere, irrespective of the format. Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sudharsan has taken down some of the finest bowlers with his superior technique.

Tamil Nadu batting coach Tanveer Jabba highlighted why Sudharsan can succeed in England, praising his superior technique. On The Indian Express, Jabba pointed out how his left-arm batting can disrupt bowlers, and his soft bottom hand can be effective.

“He has got enough exposure to bowlers of international quality. He has travelled abroad and rubbed shoulders with the best in the IPL. Being a left-hander is an added advantage because the bowlers will have to change their angles every now and then. His soft bottom hand will also come very handy in England.”

Why should Sai Sudharsan start in the XI on the England tour?

Barring his technique, which is compact and robust, Sai Sudharsan has previous experience playing in England, which can be handy. He had stints with Surrey in the County Championship and continued piling runs in England to stamp his authority in red-ball cricket.

ALSO READ:

That means he can easily acclimatise to the conditions, and the pitches in international cricket haven’t been too arduous since Brendon McCullum took over. Further, his recent form has been marvellous, and Sudharsan has kept scoring runs in IPL 2025 across venues against all types of bowlers.

It would be unfair to waste his form, especially since he has proven his mettle in the longest format. He gives the luxury to the management, for he can bat anywhere in the order from the top to middle, but his best place might be in the top three.

After Rohit’s retirement, India must find a technically sound batter to serve India’s Test team for years by investing in the best young talents. Sudharsan has that technique and age on his side to replicate what other Indian greats have done in the longest format, and he must start in the XI on the England tour.

