ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios for England

The World Cup 2023 qualification scenarios are getting tighter with each game for all the teams placed below in the points table.

England would need a quick turnaround to stay alive in the competition.

The defending champions, England, have had a shocking start to their campaign in the World Cup 2023. They have lost three of the four games in the tournament so far and are at risk of an early exit. They were considered one of the favourites to reach the semifinals, but things have gone down drastically.

England lost their first game against New Zealand in a one-sided affair in Ahmedabad. Their bowling looked toothless, as they conceded 283 runs in less than 37 overs while picking only a solitary wicket. Their weaknesses were visible right away, and the results only worsened.

After a win over Bangladesh in the second game, the English team were stunned by Afghanistan in Delhi. They suffered a heartbreaking 69-run defeat. If this loss wasn’t enough, South Africa hammered them by a handsome 229 runs in Mumbai.

The whole English team put on a flop show, and things got from bad to worse. This significant defeat meant England World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios are very complicated now. They are themselves to blame only, as the English team have failed to capture crucial moments in the game and reel in the ninth position with only one win to their name.

From injuries to form, the concerns are plenty for the reigning champions, and the unfortunate list is increasing with every match. Their senior batters have not fired yet, and the bowling has been short in quality. Reece Topley’s finger injury has only increased their problems in the bowling group.

Topley was their best bowler in the tournament so far and bowled well enough to provide consistent breakthroughs. They have other options available, but the way they have bowled, it’s hard to expect anything from them.

England have also panicked rather quickly, as was visible during the previous game when they made as many as three changes to the XI. The reshuffling exacerbated the situation, as England performed even worse. The defeat against the Proteas has also had a significant impact on their net run rate.

World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios: What do the teams need?

The World Cup 2023 qualification scenarios are getting tighter with each game for all the teams placed below in the points table. The sides will require at least six wins - 12 points - to make a case for themselves. Anything less than six wins will leave their destiny on the other teams.

They would require plenty of other results to go their way if they don’t win six matches. Barring Bangladesh, all the other nations can still attain 12 points. However, five of those teams will need to win all the games to reach 12 points. So, while the World Cup 2023 qualification scenarios give a chance to every team at this stage of the tournament, the lower-placed teams will have their task cut out.

England World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios: Can England still qualify?

England would need a quick turnaround to stay alive in the competition. They have five games left in the league stage. The defending champions will be facing some of the best teams in the competition and won’t have the breathing space, either.

It’s never easy to get on track after such a mediocre start in a tournament like World Cup. The five opponents remaining for England in the tournament are Sri Lanka, India, Australia, Netherlands and Pakistan. All these teams have quality players, and defeating any of these teams is an onerous task.

But all is not lost yet. England can still make it to the semi-final stage by winning all the games. They have two points after four games, with five more matches remaining.

England World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification scenarios are rather simple. If they win all the remaining games, England would reach 12 points with six wins. As mentioned above, the teams with 12 points are likely to advance to the next stage.

However, there is also a possibility of multiple teams ending with 12 points. In that case, the net run rate will decide the positions. England’s net run rate (-1.248) is the third-worst at the moment.

Hence, they would also need to boost their NRR by rolling over a few teams. While it won’t be easy, England should target the matches against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands to bolster their net run rate. The Jos Buttler-led side has to win by big margins against these two teams.

England will play Sri Lanka in Bengaluru and the Netherlands in Pune. It will be a belter in these two venues and provide a chance for the English side to put on a clinical batting show. If they bat first, they should post a mammoth score, and if they chase, England should take as few overs as possible in order to improve their NRR.

Teams like India and Australia won’t let them win handsomely. Hence, in the other matches, England should ensure a victory in the first place. The job is not easy, but England have to cover for all their blunders so far to keep the hopes of defending the title alive.

