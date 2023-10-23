World Cup 2023 Semi-finals Qualification Scenarios For All 10 Teams

The race for the knockout stages is heating up, with all the teams giving up everything to stay in the competition.

The race for the knockout stages is heating up, with all the teams giving up everything to stay in the competition. The ten-team tournament already leaves little room for error, and when the teams are as competitive as in the World Cup 2023, a minor hiccup can be costly. We are midway through the tournament, and the picture is more or less getting clearer.

While a few teams have been consistent like ever, a few have performed well below the expectations. With plenty of action still left, the entertainment is guaranteed. In this section, we look at the scenarios for qualification for each team.

India

Matches Remaining: England, Sri Lanka, South Africa & Netherlands.

Current Points: 10

Position in points table: 1st

India are one of the favourites to qualify for the knockout stages easily. They have made a fantastic start to their campaign by winning all five games so far. It won’t be a surprise if the Men in Blue top the charts by the end of the league stage matches.

For the semifinal qualification, the primary task will be to win at least one more game. The teams with six wins will definitely qualify for the next stage. Anything more than six wins will solidify their position in the top two.

The matches against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will be relatively easy, and India should ensure victories against these two nations. It will ensure they don’t lose out even after defeats against England and South Africa. It’s not that India can’t win against these two teams, but they should prepare for the worst-case scenario.

New Zealand

Matches Remaining: Australia, South Africa, Pakistan & Sri Lanka.

Current Points: 8

Position in points table: 2nd

New Zealand are another consistent team in the World Cup 2023. They have played quality cricket throughout and have suffered only one defeat. The Blackcaps are also the contender for a top-two finish after the league stage.

New Zealand would need at least two more wins to confirm their spot in the semifinal. However, they have tough opponents to face in the remaining games. Apart from their last game against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, the Kiwis have three top-tier teams to beat.

They should target wins against Australia and Pakistan and make sure to win at least one. New Zealand can defeat South Africa, but the Proteas are going strong. Hence, the Kiwis should win the games against Sri Lanka and at least one of Australia and Pakistan to be on the safer side.

South Africa

Matches Remaining: Bangladesh, Pakistan, New Zealand, India & Afghanistan.

Current Points: 6

Position in points table: 3rd

South Africa have developed themselves as the team to beat on the back of a fiery batting lineup. They have won three games, and while they suffered a defeat against the Netherlands, the Proteas are still among the top contenders for the semifinal berth. They have already defeated two big nations - Australia and England - comfortably and have a few easy games remaining.

They should win the games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and it will take them to ten points. A win or two against the three other teams will confirm their spot. However, they won’t find it easy against Pakistan, New Zealand and India.

But they would need to show their A game after a shocking defeat against the Netherlands. That loss has done some damage, but South Africa should still qualify. Three wins from here on are absolutely a must, but a fourth win will confirm their qualification.

Australia

Matches Remaining: Netherlands, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan & Bangladesh.

Current Points: 4

Position in points table: 4th

Australia had a dull start to the campaign, losing their first two matches against India and South Africa. However, they bounced back sharply by defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Hence, the Aussies are again on the track to qualify for the next round.

They have a few easy games remaining, so they will fancy their chances to attain 12 points by the end. Australia must defeat the Netherlands, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to get 10 points. They would still need to get past one of New Zealand and England.

It won’t be easy for them to defeat these two teams, but those two early defeats have made the road arduous. If Australia win one of two matches, they will be in the top four. Ideally, Australia should win all the remaining games, but it’s almost impossible.

Pakistan

Matches Remaining: Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand & England.

Current Points: 4

Position in points table: 5th

It’s difficult to separate between Pakistan and Australia. Both teams have played four games and won two each. It’s just that Pakistan started with wins and lost their way in the previous two games.

Pakistan have some arduous games remaining, and they won’t find it easy to advance to the next level. To attain at least 12 points, they need to win four of the five encounters. Even if they defeat Afghanistan and Bangladesh, they will play against South Africa, New Zealand and England.

Pakistan will have to beat two of these teams to reach 12 points and make a case for themselves. Anything less than four wins in their remaining five games will likely knock them out of contention. If they end with ten points, it will leave their destiny to other teams’ hands and require several results to go in their favour.

Bangladesh

Matches Remaining: South Africa, Netherlands, Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Australia.

Current Points: 2

Position in points table: 6th

Bangladesh have played four games and won only one in the World Cup 2023. That sole victory came in their opening encounter against Afghanistan. Bangladesh have lost all their previous three games and found themselves in massive trouble.

The equation is straightforward for them. They have to win all five remaining games to reach 12 points and give themselves a real chance of qualification. They can’t go past 12 points now.

However, Bangladesh have hard games coming. Even if they defeat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, they will have South Africa, Pakistan and Australia to beat. It’s difficult to see them qualifying for the next round.

Netherlands

Matches Remaining: Australia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, England & India.

Current Points: 2

Position in points table: 7th

The Netherlands have played some high-class cricket throughout the World Cup 2023. That’s what everyone expected from them. The Men in Orange also defeated the high-flying South Africa to show their potential.

However, the Netherlands will still find it difficult to qualify for the semifinal round. For that, they are required to win all the remaining matches. If they register victories in all of them, the Men in Orange will reach the required 12 points.

But they have to defeat some high-quality teams like Australia, England and India. It’s not impossible, but the Netherlands can’t defeat them, but their opponents are just too strong. If they end up with less than 12 points, the Men in Orange will rely on other teams to qualify.

Sri Lanka

Matches Remaining: England, Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh & New Zealand.

Current Points: 2

Position in points table: 8th

Sri Lanka were the last team to open their account in the World Cup 2023. They registered their first victory against the Netherlands in the fourth game. For now, they only have two points.

Just like all other teams with only two points, Sri Lanka are still in contention for a semifinal berth. But it will be a herculean task for them to get there. For the starters, Sri Lanka would need to win all the remaining games.

They still have games left against teams like England, India and New Zealand. Even if they defeat Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka would have three big guns to take down. The chances are bleak for them after such a dull start.

England

Matches Remaining: Sri Lanka, India, Australia, Netherlands, Pakistan.

Current Points: 2

Position in points table: 9th

England have churned out the most shocking performances in the World Cup 2023. They were among the favourites to at least reach the knockout stages, but the chances have gone down significantly. The defending champions have been handed defeats by New Zealand, Afghanistan and South Africa and stare down the barrel now.

They have only two points, and while they can still qualify, the scenario is more than difficult for them. England need to win all the remaining games to stand any chance of qualification. However, it looks arduous, given the brand of cricket they have played.

If they win their remaining ones, England will reach 12 points. But they will have to defeat India, Australia and Pakistan, considering they would roll over Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. They would need a significant and quick turnaround to win all the games and keep themselves alive.

Afghanistan

Matches Remaining: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Australia & South Africa

Current Points: 2

Position in points table: 10th

Afghanistan might have beaten the defending champions, England, but they have been mediocre overall. They have plenty of issues and are arguably the weakest team in the competition. Afghanistan’s over-reliance on its spinners has haunted them badly.

Nonetheless, they are still not out of competition mathematically. They need to win all the remaining games and defeat a few of them with a good margin as well. Afghanistan have the worst net run rate (-1.250) so far.

Defeating teams like Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa won’t be as easy for Afghanistan. Even Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will pose a significant threat. Afghanistan are not out yet, but they don’t really look to be going through for now.

Points Table (As on 22nd October)

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR NRR India 5 5 0 0 0 1.353 New Zealand 5 4 1 0 0 1.481 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 2.212 Australia 4 2 2 0 0 -0.193 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 0 -0.456 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 -0.784 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 -0.79 Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 0 -1.048 England 4 1 3 0 0 -1.248 Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 0 -1.25

