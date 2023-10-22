WATCH: Virat Kohli - Suryakumar Yadav involved in runout mishap

Replays indicated that had Kohli committed to the run immediately, he might have reached safely.

In a heart-wrenching moment on the field, India's Suryakumar Yadav found himself at the centre of an unfortunate mix-up which resulted in a pivotal run-out during the 2023 ODI World Cup clash against New Zealand. The incident transpired when Suryakumar Yadav nudged the ball towards cover and initiated a run. However, confusion ensued as Virat Kohli hesitated, anticipating the ball won't clear the fielder.

Santner exhibited extraordinary reflexes, diving full-length to intercept the ball and put Kohli in a quandary. Torn between decisions, Kohli swiftly reversed just as Suryakumar Yadav closed in. Despite the throw being slightly off-mark and reaching Boult, who strategically positioned himself in the middle of the pitch, Suryakumar Yadav was too far down the track and fell victim to Boult's shrewd under-arm flick back to wicketkeeper Latham.

Santner's exceptional fielding endeavour proved pivotal, transforming what could have been a routine run into a game-changing moment.

The run-out left the Indian camp in dismay

Replays indicated that had Kohli committed to the run immediately, he might have reached safely. The incident underscored the delicate equilibrium between risk and prudence in cricket, particularly in high-pressure situations.

The run-out stood as a testament to the nervy nature of the game, where decisions made in the blink of an eye can reshape the course of a match. While the run was theoretically attainable, Kohli's inclination towards caution emphasized the significance of decision-making during nervy moments of the game.

The dismissal left the Indian camp in a state of dismay as they lost a key player due to miscommunication. With each run growing more precious, such occurrences served as a stark reminder of the unrelenting nature of international cricket.

