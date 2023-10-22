WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah drops a dolly to offer NZ crucial lifeline

This marked the third dropped catch of the match with Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul also missing opportunities earlier in the game.

In the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dharamshala, Jasprit Bumrah dropped an easy catch of Daryl Mitchell. The speedster failed to take a clean catch while moving to his left in an attempt to complete it.

This incident occurred during the 33rd over of New Zealand's innings. Kuldeep Yadav delivered a flighted ball outside the off-stump and Mitchell executed an aerial shot towards long-off. Unfortunately, Bumrah couldn't hold onto the ball, resulting in a boundary.

The Indian players exhibited caution in diving on the ground, likely stemming from an injury scare experienced by India's captain Rohit Sharma due to the subpar outfield conditions in Dharamshala.

Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra forged a formidable partnership, steering New Zealand to a dominant position after losing two early wickets. Together, they amassed a commendable 159 runs for the third wicket after their team was reduced to 19/2.

India look to avenge 2019 loss against NZ

Ravindra displayed an impressive performance, tallying 75 runs off 87 deliveries with Mitchell completing his century.

The initial breakthrough was provided by Mohammed Siraj, dismissing Devon Conway for a duck, thanks to a superb catch by Shreyas Iyer. Following this, Mohammed Shami sent Will Young back to the pavilion after he chopped one onto his stumps.

Shami later shattered the substantial partnership between Ravindra and Mitchell by dismissing the former, with Shubman Gill taking a crucial catch at long-on. Kuldeep Yadav then trapped stand-in captain Tom Latham, who managed just five runs and revitalized the hosts' chances.

India aims to avenge their 18-run loss against the Kiwis suffered in the 2019 World Cup semifinals.

