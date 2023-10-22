WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja drops Rachin Ravindra in a rare mistake

Notably, Jadeja had been awarded the best fielder medal by the Indian team following their previous encounter against Bangladesh.

An unusual incident unfolded when star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja failed to hold onto a seemingly straightforward catch much to the relief of Rachin Ravindra during the IND v NZ match at the 2023 ODI World Cup in Dharamshala.

The incident happened when Mohammed Shami induced Ravindra to cut a ball towards the backward point where Jadeja was strategically positioned. The ball approached him with ample time to react and at an easily manageable height. However, Jadeja, widely acclaimed as one of the finest fielders globally let the catch slip through his grasp. Meanwhile, the in-form Ravindra was at a batting score of 12, leaving speculation about the potential repercussions of this drop for Team India.

Notably, Jadeja had been awarded the best fielder medal by the Indian team following their previous encounter against Bangladesh. Regrettably, this accolade may now be relinquished in light of this match.

Had Jadeja successfully taken the catch, Shami would have secured his second wicket in the match.

Indian pacers start strong

Mohammed Siraj swiftly claimed an early wicket by dismissing Devon Conway for a duck in the fourth over. Shami, making his inaugural appearance in the tournament, proceeded to dismantle Will Young's stumps when he was batting at 17.

India adhered to a stringent bowling line and reaped wickets, thereby making life challenging for the Kiwi batters. New Zealand could only muster 34 runs for the loss of two wickets in the first 10 overs—a record that ranks as the fourth-lowest score in the powerplay throughout this World Cup.

Shami's inclusion in the side came at the expense of Shardul Thakur, while Suryakumar Yadav took the place of the injured Hardik Pandya, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained in the match against Bangladesh.

