WATCH: Shreyas Iyer copies Jadeja’s celebration after taking Conway’s catch

Shreyas Iyer showcased exceptional fielding skills by taking a stunning catch to dismiss Devon Conway for a duck during the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup match on Sunday (October 22) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The left-handed batter was sent back to the pavilion after facing only nine deliveries.

This crucial dismissal occurred in the fourth over of New Zealand’s innings. Mohammed Siraj delivered a well-pitched ball towards the pads. Conway took the bait, attempting to direct the shot towards square leg. While he timed the ball accurately, Iyer executed a swift dive to his right to secure a brilliant catch.

With this dismissal, the hosts successfully curbed the prolific form of Conway. He had been a prominent run-scorer in the tournament, amassing 249 runs in five innings including a stellar 152* against the defending champions England.

India make two changes to playing XI

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. The hosts made a couple of changes to their playing XI with Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav stepping in for Shardul Thakur and the injured Hardik Pandya, respectively, following their seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh. In contrast, New Zealand retained their starting lineup from the impressive 149-run triumph over Afghanistan.

India commenced their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket victory against Australia, followed by wins over Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, New Zealand secured a resounding nine-wicket win over defending champions England before coasting to victories against the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Despite this, the Kiwis lead the points table due to a superior Net Run Rate.

India is eager to avenge their 18-run defeat to New Zealand suffered during the 2019 World Cup. However, it's worth noting that the hosts dominated the Kiwis with a 3-0 victory in a home series earlier this year.

