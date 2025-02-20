The wicketkeeper-batter has scored a phenomenal 177* in Ranji Trophy semi-final.

This power-hitter from Kerala carries an interesting name-changing story. He was born as Mohammad Ajmal. But he is now known as Mohammed Azharuddeen after his cricket-fanatic brother insisted on naming the little one after the former Indian captain. Recently, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player grabbed the headlines. The 30-year-old is yet to represent the national team. But his continued efforts in the Ranji Trophy have kept Kerala in contention for their maiden appearance in the Final.

Azharuddeen steals the show in the semis

Azharudden’s 177 not-out stood tall as Kerala put up a mammoth 457 first-innings score against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy Semi-Final. His 149-run partnership with Salman Nizar played a pivotal role. Amid the slow approach and passive batting style, the wicketkeeper batter showcased a positive mindset throughout the innings.

His knock also included some timely hitting. In an over against leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, Azhar amassed 14 runs in just boundaries. Overall, Azhar struck 20 boundaries and one out of the only two sixes from the first innings.

Consistent for Kerala

Azharudden has rescued Kerala several times in this Ranji season from getting bundled out for a low total. Earlier, he scored a crucial 34 and 68 against Madhya Pradesh in Thiruvananthapuram to keep his team in the hunt for the playoffs. Coming into the quarter-finals, he batted throughout the fifth day to secure a hard-earned draw with his 67 not out.

The batter also performed well in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored a century against Baroda along with a vital 88 against Bihar.

Azhar’s consistent show with the bat in recent tournaments indicates the reflection of the legend after whom he was named.

