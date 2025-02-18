3 Key Playing XI Decisions RCB Must Make to Succeed in IPL 2025

Following the mega auction shake-up, RCB face a big challenge to find the right combination for IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) search for the maiden title has reached the 18th season of the Indian Premier League. They have announced a new captain for the upcoming edition, with Rajat Patidar earning the arm band. Fans were expecting Virat Kohli to return to his captaincy role but RCB have shown faith in Patidar.

RCB had a few tough decisions to make ahead of the IPL 2025 auction regarding which players to keep. They opted to let go of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, while retaining Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal. In the mega auction, they brought in the likes of Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Krunal Pandya.

Following this revamp, RCB will have several challenges in front of them. We take a look at three key starting XI decisions they will have to make in IPL 2025.

A Choice To Make For The Four Overseas Spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s most of the starting XI looks pretty clear, with a few spots requiring serious brainstorming. In their batting unit, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, and Rajat Patidar will have secured spots in the top four.

RCB have four overseas middle and lower-middle order options in Bethell, Livingstone, Tim David and Romario Shepherd. Of those, Livingstone will also be a definite starter, leaving one spot up for grabs.

David has more IPL experience than Bethell and Shepherd, having played for RCB and Mumbai Indians. He averages 28 at a strike rate of 170 in the IPL but his ability against good bowling attacks has been under a scanner. His game against spin has also regressed. Shepherd is the same type. Both are inconsistent and vulnerable against quality bowling.

Beth at his best 🙌



English international Jacob Bethell hit four sixes in five balls he faced during his superb knock of 87 off 50 in Hobart! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/yNrTfrI7Ol — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2025

Bethell was recently ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 with a hamstring injury and the timeline for his recovery is yet to be confirmed. Assuming it’s not a Grade 3 tear, Bethell could be fit in time for IPL 2025. He brings a good versatility with him and a much needed left-hand batting option.

Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Fit Into The RCB XI?

Devdutt Padikkal was part of the RCB franchise in 2020-21. In those two seasons, he amassed 884 runs at an average of 31 and strike rate of around 125. He then moved to Rajasthan Royals, where he made 637 runs across two seasons at 27 average and 126 strike rate. Last year, Padikkal played seven games for Lucknow Super Giants and could manage only 38 runs from 53 deliveries.

Padikkal’s past record in the league makes RCB’s decision to bring him back quite puzzling. He also hasn’t played any T20 cricket since the last IPL. Their other domestic batting options do not inspire much confidence. As a result, RCB have forced themselves in a position where they have to play Padikkal.

RCB’s approach should be to maximise Patidar and Bethell at number three and four. Padikkal can be used as an impact player when required and to shield Livingstone from quality spin.

ALSO READ:

Who Slots Into The RCB XI If Josh Hazlewood Doesn’t Recover From Injury?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru spent INR 12.50 cr to bring Josh Hazlewood back to the team. If fit, he would be their attack leader, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal in supporting roles. However, his fitness could be a major headache for their IPL 2025 hopes.

The Aussie pacer was ruled out of the 2023 season after only three games and missed the entire tournament last year. In December-January, he missed three Tests against India due to calf strain. Hazlewood hasn’t recovered from that and was ruled out of the Champions Trophy as well.

In case Hazlewood misses a few games, RCB’s other overseas pace options are Lungi Ngidi and Nuwan Thushara. Ngidi had one excellent IPL season back in 2018 but is now a shadow of his former self. His speeds are down and gets hit consistently. He played five games in the recent SA20, managing to pick only two wickets and conceded at 10.87 runs per over. This would go much worse at a home venue like Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Thushara has fared better in the shorter format. In the past 12 months, the Sri Lankan pacer has taken 36 wickets from 26 matches at 8.54 economy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.