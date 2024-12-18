Yashasvi Jaiswal on Top, RCB Star at the Bottom: Ranking India’s Test Batters by Recent Form

We rank the Top 10 batting performances of Indian players over the last two years in the longest format who have played a minimum of six innings.

The Indian team has always had a reputation for being a batting-heavy side boasting incredible talents, although there have been some mixed outcomes in the recent past.

While we have witnessed some brilliant individual performances from the younger cricketers in the side, some of the big names on the contrary have failed to live up to their lofty repute.

In this article, we have ranked the top 10 Indian batters based on their performances in the last two years in the longest format, with a minimum of six innings. Let’s take a look at who stands where!

ALSO READ: 5 RCB Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

Rank 1 – Yashasvi Jaiswal

Counting almost every essential parameter, young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal earns the top spot with some stellar displays. After making his debut in the longest format against West Indies last year, Yashasvi Jaiswal has enjoyed superb form where he amassed 1596 runs (highest amongst other Indian batters in the last two years) at a stellar average of 53.20, comprising an impressive four centuries and eight half-centuries.

From becoming the first Indian batter to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year before turning 23 to hitting the most number of sixes in Tests in one year, Jaiswal has shattered multiple records in just a limited time since his debut. Jaiswal’s contributions at the top of the batting order has also been impeccable, which has made him a mainstay in the Indian Test squad for both home and overseas.

Rank 2 – Axar Patel

Axar Patel might have not played in Tests for India since the England series earlier this year but his impact in home conditions has been tremendous in the limited games he played. In the six matches the all-rounder featured, Axar produced 397 runs and maintains the highest average of 56.71.

Also, Axar offers flexibility in the squad and can slot in the top-order as well as lower down the order. Given his impact and versatility, Axar earns the second rank in this list.

Rank 3 – Rishabh Pant

The dynamic India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is a matchwinner and has the ability to single-handedly change the complexion of a game. Known for his ultra-aggressive approach irrespective of the conditions, Pant has given a testament to his abilities ever since returning from the horrific car injury. In the 8 games he played so far, the left-hander boasts the highest strike rate of 79.93.

Rank 4 – Shubman Gill

Young batting sensation Shubman Gill takes the fourth spot in the list. The 25-year-old is one of the most consistent batters in the Indian lineup in red-ball cricket. He is also India’s third-highest run-scorer in the last two years, amassing 1124 runs. Batting at the No.3 position, Gill gave a testament to his prowess with 4 centuries and three half-centuries to his name.

Rank 5 – Virat Kohli

In the last two years, Kohli has played 17 games but has looked like a pale shadow of his former self. Before the slump, he averaged a whopping 55.20, but since the slump started in 2019, he has an average of 32.49, with the slump lasting for 68 innings and going.

In the last two years, his average has dropped to 38.77. However, despite the lean patch, Kohli has managed to score three centuries and as many half-centuries. Also, he stands as the fourth-highest run-scorer with 1047 runs which ranks him fifth on this list.

Rank 6 – Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma also had a lacklustre last two years. Since the start of India’s long Test calendar in September 2024, Rohit has managed just 152 runs from 13 innings, including only one half-century.

In the last two years, Rohit’s average stands at 32, while managing 1152 runs although he has played the most number of matches – 21. However, despite the downhill form, Rohit is the second-highest run-scorer amongst Indian batters. Given his ability to decimate bowling attacks on his day, Rohit Sharma takes the fifth spot.

Rank 7 – Ravindra Jadeja

Spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one player who has shown his ability to perform in both home and away conditions. In the last couple of years, Jadeja has played a total of 18 innings out of which 13 have been in India while the rest is overseas.

In India, Jadeja picked up 566 runs averaging at 29.78 while also putting up meaningful performances overseas as well. In the recent Brisbane Test against Australia, Jadeja once again gave a testament to his utility by slamming a crucial knock of 77 and helping India avoid a follow-on. Jadeja also provides India with an extra batting option and death, which earns him the seventh spot on the list.

Rank 8 – Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan broke down the selectors’ door with stellar displays in the domestic circuit which earned him his debut in the five-match England series earlier this year. Since then, Sarfraz has proved his utility in the subcontinent conditions, scoring 371 runs in 6 games with an average of 37.1.

He is yet to get a chance in the longest format on away tours but his promise keeps him amongst the top 10 batters for India in the last two years. Although he has been a tad inconsistent at times, Sarfaraz has notched up 3 half-centuries and a solitary ton in his limited experience.

Rank 9- Dhruv Jurel

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is another strong option for India in home conditions. Jurel has stepped up almost every time he has got the chance. Jurel, although has played as a backup option, he boasts a promising average of 40.4 in the last two years and ranks night on the list.

Rank 10 – Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Rajat Patidar was handed his debut in the Tests for India earlier this year during the England series. However, he failed to make much impact in the limited opportunities he got. Patidar played 3 games, managing only 63 runs with an average of 10.5.

Patidar has been impeccable in the domestic circuit but unfortunately failed to replicate in international cricket. Given his talent and promise, Patidar takes the final position on the list.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.