5 RCB Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

The recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 saw many IPL players in action, with several delivering impressive performances for their respective state teams.

Among them, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players made their presence felt with standout displays, showcasing their form and readiness ahead of IPL 2025.

While some of RCB’s new recruits lived up to expectations, a few retained players continued to shine, proving their value to the franchise.

Their performances would have certainly caught the attention of the RCB management, who have been keeping a close eye on their progress.

Here, we take a look at five RCB players who were in sensational form during the SMAT 2024.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar, retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 auction for INR 11 crore, was one of the standout performers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024. Leading Madhya Pradesh, he scored 428 runs in 10 matches at an average of 61.14 and a strike rate of 186.08, including five fifties. His highest score of 81* came in the final against Mumbai, where he fought as the lone warrior despite his team’s loss.

Patidar’s stellar batting and leadership have made him a strong contender for the RCB captaincy in IPL 2025. His consistent performances and ability to lead under pressure have strengthened his case for the role.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya, bought by RCB for INR 5.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, showcased his all-round abilities while captaining Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He scored 136 runs in 9 matches and impressed with the ball, picking up 8 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.77 which is an outstanding figure in T20 cricket.

With these performances, Krunal has proven that he is ready to make a significant impact for RCB in IPL 2025. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball adds crucial balance to the team and makes him a valuable asset heading into the season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, purchased by RCB for INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, delivered exceptional performances for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He picked up 11 wickets in 9 matches at an outstanding economy rate of 6.03, which is remarkable for a fast bowler, especially when bowling in the powerplay. His best performance came against Jharkhand, where he registered figures of 3 for 6, including a hat-trick that played a crucial role in his team’s victory.

With these impressive displays, Bhuvneshwar has proven that he is in fine form and ready to contribute for RCB in IPL 2025. His ability to swing the new ball and deliver early breakthroughs makes him a key asset for the team, particularly in the powerplay overs.

Rasikh Salam

Rasikh Salam, acquired by RCB for INR 6 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, showcased his talent while representing Jammu and Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He picked up 11 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 7.46, highlighting his ability to bowl effectively under pressure.

With these performances, Rasikh is ready to contribute to RCB in IPL 2025. While he might initially be on the bench, the impact player rule could see him come into play depending on match situations. His skills as a reliable death bowler make him a valuable option for RCB, particularly in crunch moments.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma, signed by RCB for INR 11 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, delivered an impressive performance for Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He scored 135 runs in 6 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 225.00, the third-highest in the tournament, showcasing his explosive batting ability.

Batting in the middle order, Jitesh has proven his readiness to play for RCB in IPL 2025. His exceptional strike rate highlights his potential as a reliable finisher, making him a key asset for RCB in closing out games effectively.

