Karun Nair’s Strong Domestic Form Puts Him in Contention for Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 Playing XI
Features
December 30, 2024 - 3:24 pm

Karun Nair's Strong Domestic Form Puts Him in Contention for Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 Playing XI

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

If he could keep continuing his good domestic form, that just might see him into the XI in IPL 2025.

Karun Nair's Strong Domestic Form Puts Him in Contention for Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 Playing XI

Karun Nair is in great form ahead of IPL 2025, and his strong performances in domestic cricket could see him play an important role for Delhi Capitals.

After being bought for INR 50 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction, Nair’s recent success in domestic cricket has made him a player to watch.

Also Read: ‘Luckiest Player I Have Seen in My Entire Life’ – Jasprit Bumrah Fumes As Marnus Labuschagne Rode His Luck in the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

IPL Struggles

Karun Nair has a lot of potential, but his journey in the IPL has not been easy. He has played 76 games, scored 1496 runs, with the highest score of 83*, however, his average of 23.74, and strike rate of 127.75 led him to remain unsold in the auctions for 2023 and 2024.

His last IPL game was for Rajasthan Royals in 2022. He has represented four teams over the years in the IPL: RCB, RR, DC, and PBKS.

In domestic cricket, Karun Nair has been in stunning form. In six Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches, he has amassed 255 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 177.08.

Then in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-2025, he knocked an impressive 163 off 107 balls against Chandigarh, demonstrating his attacking intent. He has accumulated 319 runs in 3 matches so far at a fine strike rate of 119.47, including two centuries.

Earlier in the year, during the Maharaja T20 Trophy in August, Karun was in sensational form, scoring 560 runs in 12 matches. He recorded a highest score of 124* and maintained an impressive average of 56.00 with a strike rate of 181.22, including one century and five half-centuries.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Gets Livid As Yashasvi Jaiswal Drops Three Catches in the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

Will Karun Nair reform his IPL career and prove that he still has got something to show?

With his comeback in form, he has caught the eyes of Delhi Capitals, who will look at him as their second option, showing their faith in him.

If he can keep continuing his good domestic form, that just might see him into the DC XI in IPL 2025.

His adaptability to the changing situations on the field might just make the difference now along with the form he is enjoying nowadays.

DC
Delhi Capitals
Karun Nair
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Vijay Hazare Trophy

