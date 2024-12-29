‘Luckiest Player I Have Seen in My Entire Life’ – Jasprit Bumrah Fumes As Marnus Labuschagne Rode His Luck in the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

He was beaten, several balls didn’t hit the stumps after taking the inside edge and got a few reprieves due to dropped catches during his stay.

Jasprit Bumrah was animated with how lucky Marnus Labuschagne was during the third innings of the Boxing Day Test. He was beaten, several balls didn’t hit the stumps after taking the inside edge and got a few reprieves due to dropped catches during his stay.

However, one particular instance tempted Bumrah to label Labuschagne as the “luckiest cricketer”. The bowler bowled a length delivery that just went past Marnus’ willow, and the batter was so lucky not to edge it straight to the wicketkeeper.

As he was going back to his mark again, Bumrah exclaimed, “Probably the luckiest player I have seen in my life,” while looking at the umpire and non-striker and Pat Cummins. Indeed, it was frustrating to watch Marnus survive everything directed to him, and there was nothing Indian bowlers didn’t try.

Then, Jaiswal’s catch drops didn’t help them either as he got two lifelines and went on to score a vital 70 in 139 balls, including three boundaries. He ensured to make full use of those lifelines and put Australia in a commanding position after a sensational spell from Jasprit Bumrah in the middle.

Australia continue to frustrate India with a vital last-wicket partnership

After bundling India on 369 earlier in the day, Australia didn’t have a good start with the willow. They lost Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja early before Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith tried forming a partnership.

However, Smith couldn’t last longer, and then came a magnificent spell from Bumrah. He removed three batters – Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey – in quick succession and put Australia slightly under pressure in the third innings.

However, Labuschange and Pat Cummins weaved a crucial 57-run stand as Australia bounced back. India again made a mini comeback by removing a few batters quickly, but the last-wicket partnership between Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland continued to frustrate India during the end moments of the day.

The duo took Australia’s lead past 300 runs, making him the favourite to win the game. At the moment, Australia are 199/9 in 76 overs, leading by 304 runs as India continue to look for the final wicket.

