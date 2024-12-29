News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Jasprit Bumrah was animated with how lucky Marnus Labuschagne was during the third innings of the Boxing Day Test.
WATCH
December 29, 2024 - 12:19 pm

‘Luckiest Player I Have Seen in My Entire Life’ – Jasprit Bumrah Fumes As Marnus Labuschagne Rode His Luck in the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He was beaten, several balls didn’t hit the stumps after taking the inside edge and got a few reprieves due to dropped catches during his stay.

Jasprit Bumrah was animated with how lucky Marnus Labuschagne was during the third innings of the Boxing Day Test.

Jasprit Bumrah was animated with how lucky Marnus Labuschagne was during the third innings of the Boxing Day Test. He was beaten, several balls didn’t hit the stumps after taking the inside edge and got a few reprieves due to dropped catches during his stay.

However, one particular instance tempted Bumrah to label Labuschagne as the “luckiest cricketer”. The bowler bowled a length delivery that just went past Marnus’ willow, and the batter was so lucky not to edge it straight to the wicketkeeper.

As he was going back to his mark again, Bumrah exclaimed, “Probably the luckiest player I have seen in my life,” while looking at the umpire and non-striker and Pat Cummins. Indeed, it was frustrating to watch Marnus survive everything directed to him, and there was nothing Indian bowlers didn’t try.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Gets Livid As Yashasvi Jaiswal Drops Three Catches in the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

Then, Jaiswal’s catch drops didn’t help them either as he got two lifelines and went on to score a vital 70 in 139 balls, including three boundaries. He ensured to make full use of those lifelines and put Australia in a commanding position after a sensational spell from Jasprit Bumrah in the middle.

Australia continue to frustrate India with a vital last-wicket partnership

After bundling India on 369 earlier in the day, Australia didn’t have a good start with the willow. They lost Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja early before Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith tried forming a partnership.

However, Smith couldn’t last longer, and then came a magnificent spell from Bumrah. He removed three batters – Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Alex Carey – in quick succession and put Australia slightly under pressure in the third innings.

However, Labuschange and Pat Cummins weaved a crucial 57-run stand as Australia bounced back. India again made a mini comeback by removing a few batters quickly, but the last-wicket partnership between Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland continued to frustrate India during the end moments of the day.

The duo took Australia’s lead past 300 runs, making him the favourite to win the game. At the moment, Australia are 199/9 in 76 overs, leading by 304 runs as India continue to look for the final wicket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah
Marnus Labuschagne
Pat Cummins

Related posts

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Sister Invited to Australian Media Commentary

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Sister Invited to Australian Media Commentary; Shares Her Family’s Emotional Journey [WATCH]

She expressed that when he finally reached the century, they were overwhelmed with happiness and pride, feeling as though they were the ones playing the game.
WATCH
29/12/2024
As the Indian team started celebrating, the on-field umpire immediately called it a no-ball, for Bumrah had overstepped.

More Drama in Boxing Day Test! Jasprit Bumrah Gets a Wicket but Bowls a No-Ball As Nathan Lyon Gets a Reprieve

As the Indian team started celebrating, the on-field umpire immediately called it a no-ball, for Bumrah had overstepped.
WATCH
29/12/2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal didn’t have the greatest of times on the field as he dropped as many as three catches on the fourth day of the Boxing Day Test.

Rohit Sharma Gets Livid As Yashasvi Jaiswal Drops Three Catches in the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, was particularly frustrated when Jaiswal put down the last two catches, one at gully and the other at silly point.
WATCH
29/12/2024
The drama unfolded during the initial moments of the fourth day of the Boxing Day Test match when Australia were still searching for the final wicket.

Chaos! Pat Cummins Seeks Review After Third Umpire’s Bizarre Decision, Gets Denied [WATCH]

The event occurred on the sixth delivery of the 119th over, when the Australian team appealed for a catch at slips.
WATCH
29/12/2024
Jasprit Bumrah came up with a lively celebration after dismissing Sam Konstas on the third delivery of the seventh over in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Celebration Asking the Crowd To Roar After Dismissing Sam Konstas [WATCH]

Just after dismissing him, Bumrah had his arms aloft, asking the crowd to get behind and raise their voice.
WATCH
29/12/2024
The bizarre incident happened during a Big Bash League (BBL) game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder

Batter Run Out but Nobody Appeals; Glenn Maxwell in Shock! WATCH a Bizarre Moment Unfold in Big Bash League 2024/25

The incident happened during a game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder.
WATCH
28/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy