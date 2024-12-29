Rohit Sharma Gets Livid As Yashasvi Jaiswal Drops Three Catches in the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, was particularly frustrated when Jaiswal put down the last two catches, one at gully and the other at silly point.

Yashasvi Jaiswal didn’t have the greatest of times on the field as he dropped as many as three catches on the fourth day of the Boxing Day Test. The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, was particularly frustrated when Jaiswal put down the last two catches, one at gully and the other at silly point.

When Jaiswal dropped the first one at gully, Rohit was livid and pumped his hand in frustration to express his disappointment. It was a regulation catch, and Jaiswal should have caught it, given how big the wicket was.

Rohit Sharma is furious after Jaiswal dropped the catch of Labuschagne.



Another chance went down begging on the third delivery of the 49th over when Jaiswal stood at silly point off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling. It was a slightly tough chance, and the ball came quickly, but that’s the purpose of fielding at that position, and Rohit again shouted in anger because it was the third drop catch from Jaiswal.

Notably, Rohit asked Jaiswal not to stand before the batter completed his shot while fielding at the same position on the first day of this Test. He knew Jaiswal could make a mistake, and it happened when India could least afford it.

I don’t like that reaction from the Indian skipper: Michael Hussey

While Rohit Sharma couldn’t resist showing emotions after every catch drop, Michael Hussey, who was commentating on Fox Cricket, was unhappy with his reactions. Hussey felt Rohit needed to send the message of calm and support.

“I’ve got to be honest, I don’t like that reaction from the Indian skipper. I appreciate he’s emotional, and he desperately wants wickets, but you’re the one who has to send the message of calm and support. No one means to drop a catch. He’s gonna feel bad enough as it is for putting a catch down, especially someone like Marnus Labuschagne, it happens quickly, it’s in, it’s out. You don’t need to see that as a young player.”

It’s been that kind of day for Jaiswal when nothing is sticking in his hands. Obviously, he didn’t drop them deliberately, and Rohit should have stayed calm because Jaiswal still has an important innings to play in the fourth dig.

Rohit has this bad habit of shouting at players whenever a mistake happens, and it often happens. Maybe emotions get the better of him, but he should understand no one wants to make errors on the field.

