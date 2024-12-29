News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
The drama unfolded during the initial moments of the fourth day of the Boxing Day Test match when Australia were still searching for the final wicket.
WATCH
December 29, 2024 - 10:09 am

Chaos! Pat Cummins Seeks Review After Third Umpire’s Bizarre Decision, Gets Denied [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The event occurred on the sixth delivery of the 119th over, when the Australian team appealed for a catch at slips.

The drama unfolded during the initial moments of the fourth day of the Boxing Day Test match when Australia were still searching for the final wicket.

The drama unfolded during the initial moments of the fourth day of the Boxing Day Test match when Australia were still searching for the final wicket. The event occurred on the sixth delivery of the 119th over, when the Australian team appealed for a catch at slips.

Pat Cummins bowled a yorker delivery, angling across Mohammed Siraj, who wanted to play it out but could only get an outside edge. The ball flew straight to Steve Smith at the second slip, and the Aussies thought they had got the batter out, but the on-field umpire went upstairs to check whether it hit the surface before going into Smith’s hands.

As the third umpire checked the replays, he immediately concluded that the ball had bounced before the catch, deeming it not out. However, Cummins was unsatisfied with the decision and asked for a review, challenging it.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Celebration Asking the Crowd To Roar After Dismissing Sam Konstas [WATCH]

But the umpire had to explain that the TV umpire had already checked the replays, and there was nothing more to see, so they couldn’t retake the review. Even though the Aussie team was unhappy with the decision, they couldn’t do anything but continue with the game.

I have never seen this before: Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian wicketkeeper batter Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri were on air when this chaos unfolded, and they couldn’t believe it. Both were convinced that the ball went straight into Smith’s hands and Siraj was out.

“This is very interesting. I have never seen this before. He is saying, ‘You, as umpires, took it upstairs on your own behalf, but I want to review the decision.’ I do think it needs to be looked at very closely,” exclaimed Gilchrist.

Indeed, it was a close call, and the umpire had to make a tough decision, but the fact that he took the call so quickly was bizarre. He could have seen it from more angles before coming to a conclusion.

The decision didn’t cost Australia much as Nathan Lyon dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy three balls later. However, such hasty decisions are never wise when the replays are inconclusive; this has happened before in the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Mohammed Siraj
Pat Cummins

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah came up with a lively celebration after dismissing Sam Konstas on the third delivery of the seventh over in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Celebration Asking the Crowd To Roar After Dismissing Sam Konstas [WATCH]

Just after dismissing him, Bumrah had his arms aloft, asking the crowd to get behind and raise their voice.
WATCH
29/12/2024
The bizarre incident happened during a Big Bash League (BBL) game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder

Batter Run Out but Nobody Appeals; Glenn Maxwell in Shock! WATCH a Bizarre Moment Unfold in Big Bash League 2024/25

The incident happened during a game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder.
WATCH
28/12/2024
Sam Konstas cheekily imitated Virat Kohli’s shoulder bump while looking at the crowd in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Sam Konstas Playfully Imitates His Shoulder Bump With Kohli To Entertain the MCG Crowd [WATCH]

He has kept the packed MCG crowd going throughout this Test while getting engaged in different antics.
WATCH
28/12/2024
Nitish Kumar Reddy did a ‘Pushpa’ celebration after completing his maiden Test fifty on the third day of the Boxing Day Test.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Brings Out a Famous ‘Pushpa’ Celebration After His Maiden Test Fifty [WATCH]

This celebration is called ‘Thaggede le’, and the movie, especially this trademark celebration, is quite popular in the region Reddy comes from.
WATCH
28/12/2024
Rishabh Pant Gifts His Wicket with a Scoop Attempt

Rishabh Pant Gifts His Wicket with a Scoop Attempt, Caught at Third Man on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test [WATCH]

The way Pant got out is typical of his natural game, as he often plays that kind of shot in every innings. While it has worked for him in the past, it didn’t this time.
WATCH
28/12/2024
Virat Kohli Yashasvi Jaiswal runout

Former India Cricketers Get Involved in a Heated Verbal Battle on Air Over Virat Kohli-Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out [WATCH]

The duo fought over whose fault it was.
WATCH
27/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy