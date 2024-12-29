Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Celebration Asking the Crowd To Roar After Dismissing Sam Konstas [WATCH]

Just after dismissing him, Bumrah had his arms aloft, asking the crowd to get behind and raise their voice.

Jasprit Bumrah came up with a lively celebration after dismissing Sam Konstas on the third delivery of the seventh over in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test. It was an unplayable ball, and the batter could hardly do anything to save himself.

Bumrah bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, angling into the batter, and Konstas had a big gap between his bat and pad. The ball went through that gate and crashed on the stumps, hitting the top of the middle pole.

Just after dismissing him, Bumrah had his arms aloft, asking the crowd to get behind and raise their voice. Konstas did the same when Virat Kohli was dismissed earlier in the game, for he also asked the crowd to cheer for the team.

It was also redemption for Bumrah against Konstas, who took him down in the first innings by playing unconventional shots and putting him slightly under pressure. He got the big wicket and exploited Konstas’ obvious weaknesses brilliantly by never allowing him to settle at the crease.

Australia lose six wickets in 36 overs in the third innings

It didn’t take long for Australia to remove India’s final wicket on the fourth day, and then Australia came out to bat in the first session. The start wasn’t easy for the Aussie batters as Indian pacers were tight with their lines and lengths and never allowed easy runs.

After troubling them continuously, they removed two batters – Sam Konstas (8) and Usman Khawaja (21) – in the first session. Later, in the second innings, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith tried to build a partnership, but the latter was scratchy right from the start.

Soon, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Smith on a score of 13, and India ensured taking a few more quick wickets. Jasprit Bumrah weaved his magic again, dismissing Travis Head (1), Mitchell Marsh (0), and Alex Carey (2) in the space of a few deliveries.

At the moment, Australia are 91/6 and ahead by 196 runs. They require a big partnership and need to extend the lead as much as possible to give India a daunting target in the fourth innings.

