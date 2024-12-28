News
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 28, 2024 - 9:24 pm

PBKS Speedster in Lethal Form Before IPL 2025, Delivers a Sensational Six-Wicket Haul in SA vs PAK Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was acquired by PBKS for INR 7 crores at the IPL 2025 auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Marco Jansen, who was picked up by the franchise during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction for INR 7 crores, gave a testament to his lethal bowling by taking a scintillating six-wicket haul during the ongoing SA vs PAK Test.

Jansen finished with impressive figures of 6/52 in 14 overs, which played a big role in bundling out Pakistan for 237 runs in their second innings, setting a relatively easy target of 148 for the Proteas.

The left-arm pacer’s swing and bounce consistently troubled the Pakistani batters as he single-handedly dismantled the opposition lineup and ensured South Africa remained in control of the game.

Jansen’s victims included – Shan Masood (28), Babar Azam (50), Kamran Ghulam (4), Saud Shakeel (84), Mohammad Rizwan (3), Salman Ali Agha (1).

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals’ Recruit Blasts 75 off 27 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash Against Sikkim Ahead of IPL 2025

Jansen will be a key member in the PBKS squad for IPL 2025

After plying his trade with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the past three seasons, Marco Jansen joins PBKS with a high repute. He was also a part of the SRH side that made it to the final last season (IPL 2024).

Perhaps PBKS’ best buy of the auction, Jansen is now set to play a pivotal role for the franchise as a key member of the playing XI as they gear up for another attempt to win their maiden IPL title.

The bowling all-rounder brings different dimensions to the PBKS team, offering versatility. Capable of batting lower down the order, he has demonstrated his ability as a powerful striker.

Although his IPL journey has somewhat been underwhelming so far, the South African will aim to justify the trust placed in him by the PBKS management. Punjab has often lacked a reliable power-hitter in the lower order at No.7 or 8 and Jansen is well-equipped to fill that role.

With the ball, the left-armer poses a significant challenge to opposition batters and can contribute with the new ball alongside Arshdeep Singh as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Marco Jansen
PBKS
Punjab Kings
SA vs PAK

