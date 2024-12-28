Delhi Capitals’ Recruit Blasts 75 off 27 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash Against Sikkim Ahead of IPL 2025

His innings included seven fours and seven sixes, with a strike rate of 277.78, before he was dismissed.

Delhi Capitals recruit Ashutosh Sharma hammered 75 off just 27 balls for Railways in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim.

Ashutosh Sharma was signed by the Delhi Capitals for INR 3.8 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after being released by the Punjab Kings.

Also Read: How MSK Prasad and a Rs.15000 per Month Investment Paved the Way for Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Rise: REVEALED!

Ashutosh Sharma Lights Up Chase with Blistering Knock

In the match against Sikkim, Railways were chasing a target of 199. Ashutosh Sharma opened the innings and played a sensational knock, scoring 75 off just 27 balls. His innings included seven fours and seven sixes, with a strike rate of 277.78, before he was dismissed.

The opening partnership with Nishant Kushwaha added 83 runs in just 6.2 overs, with Ashutosh contributing the bulk of the runs.

Ashutosh displayed a brilliant counter-attacking approach, making light work of the small target and setting up an easy win for Railways.

His blistering knock would surely have pleased his IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals, and their fans. As a versatile player who can bat in the top or middle order, Ashutosh will be a key asset for Delhi in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Also Read: KKR Speedster Delivers a Sensational Spell in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Registers His Career-Best List a Figures

Railways Dominate the Chase to Secure a Comfortable Win

Talking about the match, Sikkim batted first and posted 198/9 in their 50 overs. Parth Palawat scored 39, while Ankur Malik top-scored with 58. For Railways, Akshat Pandey and Raj Choudhary picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Ashutosh’s quick-fire 75 took the game away from Sikkim. Sahab Yuvraj contributed an unbeaten 47, helping Railways chase down the target in 32.5 overs with five wickets in hand. For Sikkim, Md Saptulla was the standout bowler, taking four wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.