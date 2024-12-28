News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Nitish Kumar Reddy
News
December 28, 2024 - 6:56 pm

How MSK Prasad and a Rs.15000 per Month Investment Paved the Way for Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Rise: REVEALED!

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has been a revelation in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Talented youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy has been a revelation for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and stole the headlines earlier today after registering his maiden international century on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test. Reddy showed great character to script his ton, coming under immense pressure to revive India’s innings after a top-order collapse.

While Reddy has now managed to deliver on the world stage, his success can be attributed to his childhood days when former India wicketkeeper and BCCI selector MSK Prasad earmarked him. Notably, it was Nitish’s father Mutyala Reddy who introduced his son to Prasad and requested help since he was facing certain financial difficulties.

Acknowledging his talent, Prasad connected Nitish with the Andhra Cricket management, which took the initiative to support his development. The organization offered financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per month and ensured his cricketing and educational requirements were met.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Reddy Becomes First Indian Player To Achieve a Historic Feat With Maiden Test Century

How MSK Prasad and a Rs.15000 per Month Investment Paved the Way for Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Rise: REVEALED!

Speaking after Nitish’s heroics in Melbourne, MSK Prasad said to Hindustan Times,

“And just when his father came and told me that he is going through a little bit of a tough time in his life, that he feels that his son is capable of playing at the next level. So, he asked me to have a look at him. I just saw a few balls and realised this kid has huge potential. So, we put him in an under-14 academy. So, he has been groomed through that systematic process from under-16 to under-19s. And eventually, by 21, we are now seeing him representing India and getting a century for India.”

Nitish has consistently showcased his brilliance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Before reaching the milestone of a century, the right-handed batter rescued Team India multiple times. He began with scores of 41 and an unbeaten 38 in Perth, followed by two solid knocks of 42 in both innings of the Adelaide Test, where other Indian batters struggled to find form. His only relatively low score came at Gabba, where he managed 16 runs in India’s sole innings. However, he more than compensated for it with a stunning century today.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
MSK Prasad
Nitish Kumar Reddy

Related posts

Delhi Capitals' Backup Karun Nair Dazzles Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes Unbeaten 163 Off 107 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Delhi Capitals’ Backup Dazzles Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes Unbeaten 163 Off 107 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

He played a sensational knock, scoring an unbeaten 163 off 107 balls, including 20 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 152.34.
News
28/12/2024
Delhi Capitals' Recruit Ashutosh Sharma Blasts 75 off 27 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash Against Sikkim Ahead of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals’ Recruit Blasts 75 off 27 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash Against Sikkim Ahead of IPL 2025

His innings included seven fours and seven sixes, with a strike rate of 277.78, before he was dismissed.
News
28/12/2024
Vaibhav Arora took a magnificent five-wicket haul against Maharashtra in Himachal Pradesh’s latest Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter.

KKR Speedster Delivers a Sensational Spell in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Registers His Career-Best List a Figures

He was wicketless in the previous two fixtures in the competition but bounced back in style.
Indian Premier League - IPL
28/12/2024
Prabhsimran Singh scored a magnificent 150 in Punjab’s latest fixture in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

PBKS Batter Smashes Sensational 150 To Power His Team to Convincing Victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy Clash

He scored 150 runs in only 101 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and 10 maximums, at a strike rate of 148.51.
Indian Premier League - IPL
28/12/2024
Mayank Agarwal

Did IPL Teams Miss a Trick? Unsold Batter From IPL 2025 Auction Makes Franchises Regret After Slamming Consecutive Centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy

He has decided to let his bat do the talking to give a fitting reply to the snub.
News
28/12/2024
Hardik Pandya

India and Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Fire After Return to 50-Over Cricket Following a Year-Gap

He last played in the format during the 2023 ODI World Cup.
News
28/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy