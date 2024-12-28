How MSK Prasad and a Rs.15000 per Month Investment Paved the Way for Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Rise: REVEALED!

He has been a revelation in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Talented youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy has been a revelation for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and stole the headlines earlier today after registering his maiden international century on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test. Reddy showed great character to script his ton, coming under immense pressure to revive India’s innings after a top-order collapse.

While Reddy has now managed to deliver on the world stage, his success can be attributed to his childhood days when former India wicketkeeper and BCCI selector MSK Prasad earmarked him. Notably, it was Nitish’s father Mutyala Reddy who introduced his son to Prasad and requested help since he was facing certain financial difficulties.

Acknowledging his talent, Prasad connected Nitish with the Andhra Cricket management, which took the initiative to support his development. The organization offered financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per month and ensured his cricketing and educational requirements were met.

Speaking after Nitish’s heroics in Melbourne, MSK Prasad said to Hindustan Times,

“And just when his father came and told me that he is going through a little bit of a tough time in his life, that he feels that his son is capable of playing at the next level. So, he asked me to have a look at him. I just saw a few balls and realised this kid has huge potential. So, we put him in an under-14 academy. So, he has been groomed through that systematic process from under-16 to under-19s. And eventually, by 21, we are now seeing him representing India and getting a century for India.”

Nitish has consistently showcased his brilliance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Before reaching the milestone of a century, the right-handed batter rescued Team India multiple times. He began with scores of 41 and an unbeaten 38 in Perth, followed by two solid knocks of 42 in both innings of the Adelaide Test, where other Indian batters struggled to find form. His only relatively low score came at Gabba, where he managed 16 runs in India’s sole innings. However, he more than compensated for it with a stunning century today.



