News
December 28, 2024 - 1:50 pm

Nitish Kumar Reddy Becomes First Indian Player To Achieve a Historic Feat With Maiden Test Century

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

There was so much drama before he finally completed his maiden Test ton with a fine boundary down the ground.

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a magnificent century under immense pressure on the third day of the Boxing Day Test to revive India from a precarious situation.

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a magnificent century under immense pressure on the third day of the Boxing Day Test to revive India from a precarious situation. When he came, the team was reeling at 191/6 and required someone to apply at the crease.

Reddy showed amazing technique and formed a terrific partnership with Washington Sundar to help India reduce the deficit. There was so much drama before he finally completed his maiden Test ton with a fine boundary down the ground.

Reddy became the first Indian batter to score a century at No.8 or below on Australian soil, with the previous being 87 by Anil Kumble in Adelaide in 2008. Overall, he is also the second Indian after Wriddhiman Saha (117) to score a century at No.8 or below against Australia in Tests.

Also Read: Sam Konstas Playfully Imitates His Shoulder Bump With Kohli To Entertain the MCG Crowd [WATCH]

He also became the third-youngest Indian centurion on Australian soil after Sachin Tendulkar (18 years and 256 days) and Rishabh Pant (21 years and 92 days). Reddy also becomes the third visiting batter after Michael Vaughan and Chris Gayle to hit as many as eight sixes in a Test series in Australia.

Nitish Kumar Reddy unbeaten on 105 by the end of the day’s play

While India lost Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy is unbeaten on 105, with Mohammed Siraj as the last wicket on the other end. He has faced 176 balls and hit 10 boundaries and a maximum during his sensational innings.

India would want Nitish to carry the innings forward as much as possible and allow India to erase more deficit before getting bundled. The team would already be proud of Nitish’s efforts, and he has shown application in every game despite batting in the lower order and mostly with tailenders.

India are currently 358/9 in 116 overs, still trailing behind 116 runs. The rain didn’t allow much action in the final session and early stumps was called.

Australia would want to end this innings as soon as possible and bat quickly to give themselves as many overs as possible to enforce a result. A lot will depend on how Nitish bats tomorrow.

