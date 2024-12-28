Sam Konstas Playfully Imitates His Shoulder Bump With Kohli To Entertain the MCG Crowd [WATCH]

He has kept the packed MCG crowd going throughout this Test while getting engaged in different antics.

Sam Konstas cheekily imitated Virat Kohli’s shoulder bump while looking at the crowd in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. He reminded fans of the incident that unfolded on the first day when Virat Kohli barged into Konstas’ shoulders when he was hitting Indian bowlers with his unconventional strokeplay.

He shook his shoulders towards the crowd that was loud and vibrant, which was a high-class banter from the youngster. He has kept the packed MCG crowd going throughout this Test while getting engaged in different antics.

He was seen asking the Aussie crowd to cheer for their team when Australia were bowling yesterday and clapped in sync with them to keep the environment thrilling. The people in the stands equally supported him by giving loud cheers and following whatever Konstas asked throughout the day’s play.

However, his mimicry of that infamous incident exceeded all the antics he adopted previously, and the Aussie supporters immediately started cheering after Konstas bumped his shoulders. While he might not have taken the incident seriously, Konstas clearly won’t forget it anytime soon.

Sam Konstas scored a fancy 60 in his maiden Test innings

Sam Konstas had the toughest challenge of opening the innings in front of a packed MCG crowd in the Boxing Day Test. That Jasprit Bumrah has been in fiery form throughout this series was only going to exacerbate things for the youngster.

However, he wasn’t fazed by anything and soon started playing unorthodox shots all around the ground, also taking on Bumrah with ramps and other fancy shots. Indian bowlers were clearly left listless by Konstas’ counterattack, and despite trying too many things, they couldn’t really contain him.

Eventually, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him on a score of 60 in just 65 balls, including six boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 92.31. It was one of the most stylish debut innings ever by a batter.

His selection was a topic of intense debate, for many felt Nathan McSweeney deserved a longer rope. But Konstas proved his inclusion correct and showed why the selectors were confident of his abilities despite less experience.

