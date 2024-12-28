Punjab Kings (PBKS) Speedster Wreaks Havoc in Vijay Hazare Trophy! Takes a Magnificent Five-Wicket Haul Against a Strong Mumbai Team

Mumbai have one of the strongest batting units in the competition, with a few having vast international experience, but Arshdeep showed his class and ability with the new cherry.

Arshdeep Singh took a magnificent five-wicket haul in Punjab’s latest fixture against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. He exploited the conditions beautifully and wreaked havoc with the new ball in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai have one of the strongest batting units in the competition, with a few having vast international experience, but Arshdeep showed his class and ability with the new cherry. In his opening spell, he dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi (1), Ayush Mhatre (7), Shreyas Iyer (17), Suryakumar Yadav (0), and Shivam Dube (17), leaving Mumbai clueless.

Arshdeep bowled an extended spell of seven overs on a trot and conceded 29 runs while bowling one maiden. 78.57% of his deliveries were dot balls as he bowled with full tilt, and Mumbai batters had no answers to his fiery bowling.

He is among the finest new-ball bowlers due to his ability to swing the ball both ways, and his left-arm angle brings more threats to the batter, for he can create awkward angles. He has been one of the best T20I bowlers for India this year and continued his good form in the domestic competition for Punjab.

Mumbai try to post a respectable score after losing too many wickets

Arshdeep Singh’s new-ball spell completely unsettled Mumbai’s batting unit and they were left with only a few batters after it. At one stage, Mumbai were reduced to 61/6 in 12.5 overs and looked to be going down very quickly.

However, Suryansh Shegde came to the rescue and played a quickfire 44-run knock in 43 deliveries, including four fifties and three maximums, at a strike rate of 102.33. However, Raghu Sharma removed him just in time before he could convert it into a big one.

Atharva Ankolekar (24) and Shardul Thakur (9) are at the crease at the moment. They will look to take the partnership forward as much as possible.

Mumbai desperately need a solid partnership from this duo in order to reach to a respectable total and give something to the bowlers to work with in the second innings. At the moment, they are 137/7 in 29 overs.

