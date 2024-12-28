News
Rohit Sharma’s poor form has extended beyond imagination, and his struggles have continued even in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.
News
December 28, 2024 - 10:20 am

‘Reflect Poorly on Indian Cricket’ – Former India Cricketer Strongly Criticises Rohit Sharma’s Move To Replace KL Rahul at the Top

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The Indian captain has 22 runs in four innings on this Australia tour, with the best of 10.

During the Boxing Day Test, India made several significant changes regarding team combination and batting positions. However, the most notable tweak was Rohit Sharma returning at the top, replacing KL Rahul, who did exceptionally well as an opener.

The move was an attempt to let the Indian captain regain his lost form since opening brings out the best in him. He has been batting at No.6 since the second Test but looked listless, and even the move to slot him at the top didn’t work either.

However, former India player Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his displeasure with Rohit receiving special treatment. On ESPNcricinfo, he exclaimed that such changes reflect poorly on Indian cricket.

“Just because Rohit Sharma is out of form and is a senior player just to get him back into form and give him something different, you can’t be making these kinds of changes that just reflect poorly on Indian cricket as to what is a priority for Indian cricket, and it’s happened in the past as well with Tendulkar. It’s time India moved away from, you know, the big-name players. Just clearing up all the space like VIP arrives, you know, so that just wasn’t the right call and KL Rahul didn’t get too affected by it. It was just unfair on him.”

Rohit Sharma has 22 runs in four innings on the Australia tour

Rohit Sharma’s poor form has extended beyond imagination, and his struggles have continued even in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian captain has 22 runs in four innings on this Australia tour, with the best of 10.

His poor form has led to speculation that he will be dropped after the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with Jasprit Bumrah taking over the captaincy duties. However, Rohit still has three innings to prove his worth and retain his place in the side.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar Reddy Brings Out a Famous ‘Pushpa’ Celebration After His Maiden Test Fifty [WATCH]

His ageing expertise may be one of the reasons behind his drastic downfall, and if that is the case, Rohit should make a bold call. He should retire from Test cricket and focus on the 50-over format only.

That will also help him prolong his ODI career since the focus will remain in one direction only. He can extend his career and see whether he can feature in the World Cup 2027.

