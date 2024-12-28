Nitish Kumar Reddy Brings Out a Famous ‘Pushpa’ Celebration After His Maiden Test Fifty [WATCH]

This celebration is called ‘Thaggede le’, and the movie, especially this trademark celebration, is quite popular in the region Reddy comes from.

Nitish Kumar Reddy did a ‘Pushpa’ celebration after completing his maiden Test fifty on the third day of the Boxing Day Test. He batted exceptionally well under pressure again and helped India get some solidity from the lower order.

Mitchell Starc bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Reddy played a lofted drive towards the point region. The ball went for a boundary as Reddy completed his half-century and brought out that popular movie celebration with his willow.

This celebration is called ‘Thaggede le’, and the movie, especially this trademark celebration, is quite popular in the region Reddy comes from. The clip of Nitish’s celebration went viral immediately, with people enjoying this antic from what has been India’s biggest positive on this Australia tour.

Reddy showed immense grit and navigated threats exceptionally well to help India avoid the follow-on, for they quickly lost Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in the first session. He has batted well throughout this tour, but Reddy finally found a chance to bat deep and not look to play unnecessary shots, showing he can also weave big knocks.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar form a vital partnership

After Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja departed in the first session, India looked to go down quickly and bundle on a low score. However, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar weaved a vital partnership for the eighth wicket to keep India in the game.

The duo took calculative risks, ran hard between the wickets, and never looked out of control throughout their stay. Their first task was avoiding the follow-on, and they completed it while also continuing to bat further.

Soon, the duo stitched the partnership to 100 runs and ensured India are not left too behind of Australia’s first-innings score. Australia tried different things to break this stand, but nothing has worked so far.

However, India are still not in a safe zone and will need this partnership to keep going in order to get a chance to stay alive in this game. Meanwhile, Australia would want to remove the remaining wickets as early as possible.

