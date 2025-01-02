News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Taskin Ahmed
Features
January 2, 2025 - 6:15 pm

Taskin Ahmed Registers Historic 7/19 in BPL – Check Top 3 Bowling Figures in T20 Cricket

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He achieved the feat while playing for the Durbar Rajshahi in a match against Dhaka Capitals.

Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed entered the recordbooks after registering one of the best spells in T20 cricket – a 7/19 while playing for the Durbar Rajshahi in a match against Dhaka Capitals in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

In the process, Taskin set a new record for the best bowling figures in BPL history. Taskin surpassed Mustafizur Rahman, who had the previous-best figures for a Bangladesh bowler in the format with a 6/10 against USA in the T20 World Cup 2024. This outstanding effort also ranks Taskin as the bowler with third-best figures in T20 cricket overall.

Let’s take a look at the Top 3.

1. Syazrul Idrus: 7/8 vs China (2023)

Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone during the 2023 Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier match against China. Idrus claimed seven wickets while conceding only eight runs in his four overs, including a maiden over, as the Chinese team was dismissed for a mere 23 runs. Malaysia comfortably chased the target in just 4.5 overs.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Dropped for Final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test, India Star To Return to Captaincy

2. Colin Ackermann: 7/18 vs Leicestershire (2019)

Colin Ackermann holds the second position on this list. The right-arm spinner delivered an exceptional performance, claiming seven wickets for just 18 runs in four overs while playing for Leicestershire against the Birmingham Bears during the 2019 Vitality Blast. His remarkable effort helped Leicestershire secure a 55-run victory as they defended their total of 189/6. The Bears were dismissed for 134, largely due to Ackermann’s stellar bowling. He was named Player of the Match for his outstanding contribution.

3. Taskin Ahmed: 7/19 vs Dhaka Capital (2024)

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed now holds the third-best bowling figures in men’s T20 cricket. The right-arm fast bowler claimed seven wickets while restricting Dhaka Capital to 174/9 in their 20 overs, conceding just 19 runs in his four-over spell. Taskin’s brilliant performance turned the game around, as Dhaka slumped from 129/3. Durbar Rajshahi secured victory with seven wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. Impressively, Taskin delivered 15 dot balls during his spell.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bangladesh Premier League
Durbar Rajshahi
Taskin Ahmed

Related posts

India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant Out? India’s Playing XI for SCG Test Set To Witness Big Calls

India’s playing XI will be interesting since the team management might take a few big calls and drop a few prominent names.
Features
02/01/2025
Cricxtasy’s Men’s ODI Team Of The Year

Rutherford, Ghazanfar Feature in Cricxtasy’s Men’s ODI Team Of The Year (2024)

Here, we pick the Men’s ODI Team of the Year, highlighting the players who made a strong impact in 2024.
Features
01/01/2025
We form the Men’s T20I team of the year, looking at top performers in the format.

Sanju Samson, Travis Head Headline Cricxtasy’s Men’s T20I Team Of The Year

The year saw several top performances, with a few familiar names again stealing the limelight.
Features
01/01/2025
Test Team of the Year

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook Headline Cricxtasy’s Men’s Test Team of the Year (2024)

Here, we form the Men’s Test Team of the Year, highlighting the players who made a big impact in 2024.
Features
01/01/2025
We look at three realistic changes India should make for the Sydney Test.

3 Realistic Changes India Need To Make To Win the SCG Test and Retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India must make a few tweaks and play their best possible combination.
Features
01/01/2025
Rohit Sharma’s Usage of Jasprit Bumrah in BGT 2024 Among the Worst in Test History

REVEALED! Rohit Sharma’s Usage of Jasprit Bumrah in BGT 2024 Among the Worst in Test History

Bumrah has been the standout bowler of the BGT series, claiming 30 wickets in just four Tests.
News
31/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy