Taskin Ahmed Registers Historic 7/19 in BPL – Check Top 3 Bowling Figures in T20 Cricket

He achieved the feat while playing for the Durbar Rajshahi in a match against Dhaka Capitals.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed entered the recordbooks after registering one of the best spells in T20 cricket – a 7/19 while playing for the Durbar Rajshahi in a match against Dhaka Capitals in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

In the process, Taskin set a new record for the best bowling figures in BPL history. Taskin surpassed Mustafizur Rahman, who had the previous-best figures for a Bangladesh bowler in the format with a 6/10 against USA in the T20 World Cup 2024. This outstanding effort also ranks Taskin as the bowler with third-best figures in T20 cricket overall.

Record Alert🚨



Taskin Ahmed sizzled with the ball as he picked up 7/19 against Dhaka Capitals to record the third-best bowling figures in T20s and the best ever in BPL 🔥#BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/39UcG9V6aj — FanCode (@FanCode) January 2, 2025

Let’s take a look at the Top 3.

1. Syazrul Idrus: 7/8 vs China (2023)

Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone during the 2023 Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier match against China. Idrus claimed seven wickets while conceding only eight runs in his four overs, including a maiden over, as the Chinese team was dismissed for a mere 23 runs. Malaysia comfortably chased the target in just 4.5 overs.

2. Colin Ackermann: 7/18 vs Leicestershire (2019)

Colin Ackermann holds the second position on this list. The right-arm spinner delivered an exceptional performance, claiming seven wickets for just 18 runs in four overs while playing for Leicestershire against the Birmingham Bears during the 2019 Vitality Blast. His remarkable effort helped Leicestershire secure a 55-run victory as they defended their total of 189/6. The Bears were dismissed for 134, largely due to Ackermann’s stellar bowling. He was named Player of the Match for his outstanding contribution.

3. Taskin Ahmed: 7/19 vs Dhaka Capital (2024)

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed now holds the third-best bowling figures in men’s T20 cricket. The right-arm fast bowler claimed seven wickets while restricting Dhaka Capital to 174/9 in their 20 overs, conceding just 19 runs in his four-over spell. Taskin’s brilliant performance turned the game around, as Dhaka slumped from 129/3. Durbar Rajshahi secured victory with seven wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. Impressively, Taskin delivered 15 dot balls during his spell.

