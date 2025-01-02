News
Rohit Sharma dropped for Sydney Test
News
January 2, 2025 - 4:15 pm

Rohit Sharma Dropped for Final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test, India Star To Return to Captaincy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Rohit Sharma had a forgettable outing, both with the bat and as a captain.

Rohit Sharma dropped for Sydney Test

Amidst growing calls for Rohit Sharma’s ouster, multiple reports have now claimed that the Indian skipper has been dropped for the final Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Sydney, starting from December 3.

In Rohit’s absence, talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah will return to captaincy after having led the side during the series opener in Perth.

The decision comes after Rohit Sharma failed to get going with the bat while his captaincy decisions also came under the radar, making the situation worse.

While India won the first match under Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership, they witnessed a spiral in their fortunes under Rohit, losing games in Adelaide and Melbourne and currently trail the five-match series 1-2.

ALSO READ: 4 Reasons Why Gautam Gambhir Is Under BCCI Scrutiny for His Decisions During Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

Rohit Sharma Dropped for Final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test

After missing the first Test due to the birth of his second child, Rohit Sharma returned to captain the team in Adelaide. However, his comeback has been far from ideal.

Initially, he opted to bat in the middle order during the Adelaide and Brisbane matches but later decided to open in Melbourne. This change forced the management to drop Shubman Gill, a decision that backfired as Rohit’s poor form with the bat persisted. His struggles at the crease were compounded by questionable decision-making on the field.

In the current BGT, Rohit has managed just 31 runs across five innings, averaging a mere 6.20. His performance in Tests throughout 2024 has also been underwhelming, with only 619 runs from 14 matches at an average of 24.76, including two centuries and two half-centuries.

For the 37-year-old, it became increasingly evident that the upcoming Sydney Test would likely mark the end of his Test cricket career. However, as India’s transition gathers momentum, it appears that Rohit has unofficially played his final Test match for India at the MCG.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah
Rohit Sharma

