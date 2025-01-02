4 Reasons Why Gautam Gambhir Is Under BCCI Scrutiny for His Decisions During Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been a challenging series for India, with head coach Gautam Gambhir facing criticism for his decisions. According to a report in Times of India, Gambhir’s approach has raised concerns within the BCCI, leading to scrutiny of his methods. Here are four key reasons why Gambhir’s tenure is under the scanner.

Lack of communication with players missing the playing XI

One major criticism highlighted in the Times of India report is Gambhir’s limited interaction with players who haven’t made the playing XI. Young players, who were initially picked as part of the squad, reportedly feel neglected and unsure about their roles in the team. Sources within the BCCI believe that this lack of communication can damage players’ confidence and make them question their abilities.

Unlike previous team managements, who maintained regular and empathetic conversations with players on the bench, Gambhir’s approach has been described as distant and overly professional. This has reportedly left several players struggling to adjust to his methods, which are perceived as rigid and IPL-style. With Indian cricket transitioning to a younger core, consistent communication is seen as vital for team morale, and Gambhir’s perceived shortfall in this area has become a focal point of criticism.

Uncertainty around Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and players he wants to back

The report also raises concerns about Gambhir’s indecisiveness in identifying the players he wants to back during the transition phase and his equation with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. At several points, Kohli seemed to be in charge on the field and the recent press conference where he failed to confirm Rohit in the starting XI has fueled further speculation.

According to the Times of India, Gambhir’s efforts to balance experienced players with emerging talent have resulted in a lack of clarity in team selection. This has caused confusion among selectors and players, with the team sheets from recent matches showing inconsistent choices.

For instance, the report cites that players who were initially selected as part of the touring squad have sometimes been excluded from even the 15-member matchday roster. Such decisions indicate a disconnect between Gambhir’s vision and the selectors’ expectations. The report suggests that Gambhir’s approach appears to be influenced by his IPL experience, where short-term results often dictate choices. This has raised questions about whether he has a clear long-term plan for rebuilding the Test side.

Messy Handling of Ravichandran Ashwin’s Retirement

The retirement of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was another incident that has drawn criticism toward Gambhir. According to the report, the BCCI believes Ashwin’s retirement was poorly handled, with little clarity or communication provided about the decision. Ashwin, who has been a key part of India’s bowling attack for over a decade, deserved a more structured and respectful process, the report notes.

Instead, the handling of his retirement has been described as abrupt and unceremonious, leading to dissatisfaction among senior players and fans. Sources suggest that this incident highlights a lack in transparency with Gambhir’s decision-making. The Ashwin episode has added to the perception that Gambhir struggles to manage transitions effectively, especially when it comes to senior players, an issue that could pose more challenges as India are already in a transition phase, if not close to it.

Lack of Faith in Players Gautam Gambhir Initially Backed

The Times of India report also highlights an apparent lack of faith Gambhir has shown in players he initially vouched for. A notable case is that of the spinners on this Australia tour. While Washington Sundar started in the first Test, he was not picked for the pink ball Test with Ashwin playing. For the third Test, Ravindra Jadeja was back in the scheme of things with Sundar and Ashwin ignored. Ashwin subsequently retired in between the Test.

In the fourth Test, India picked both Sundar and Jadeja and also played Nitish Reddy, with the three all-roudners expected to don the fourth bowler role as a combination on a quicker MCG wicket, but that plan backfired too.

Another case is that of Harshit Rana, a young bowler with minimal first-class experience, was reportedly included in the squad based on Gambhir’s recommendation. However, by the time of the Melbourne Test, Rana was not even part of the 15-member matchday squad.

This pattern has raised concerns about Gambhir’s evaluation of players and his ability to provide consistent backing. While it is natural for team management to reassess players based on performance, the frequent changes and lack of clarity in decisions have drawn criticism. The report suggests that such moves could undermine the confidence of young players and disrupt the team’s overall stability.