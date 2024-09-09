We look at three key calls made in India's first Test squad under Gautam Gambhir.

The Test cricket carnival is upon us, for India gear up to play as many as ten Tests in the coming three and a half months. It will start with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, kicking off in Chennai on September 19.

India’s squad for the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh has been announced. It won’t be wrong to say the team is mostly on expected lines, with most players being obvious picks.

However, a few calls were noticeable, indicating what to expect in this new era. Under a new coach, the team has already made a few bizarre moves, which could be the start of exciting things ahead.

Shreyas Iyer dropped, middle-order competition intensifies

Shreyas Iyer, who featured in the England series earlier this year, has been dropped from the squad. After being part of the first two games against England, Iyer was kept out due to a back issue and wasn’t re-considered later.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant are obvious picks. Maybe Iyer could have effectively countered Bangladesh’s spin attack, but Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel have been awarded for their superior performances in the England series.

The likes of Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal couldn’t make the cut, either. Their exclusion from the Bangladesh series depicts how intense the competition in the middle order is, for several quality players couldn’t find a spot.

Dhruv Jurel vs Rishabh Pant fight for one spot

While Dhruv Jurel did exceptionally well in his maiden Test series, he might still have to fight for his spot in the Bangladesh series. With Rishabh Pant’s return, Jurel’s place is unconfirmed, given what Pant had done in his Test career before that freak accident.

Pant’s attacking ability vs spin, especially on turning tracks, makes him a certain pick against Bangladesh, who have a terrific spin attack. Jurel also showed fine batting technique, but Pant has done it consistently for an extended period, making him an ideal candidate.

With KL Rahul also set to return and play as a batter, India might prefer Pant to have an LHB in an RHB-heavy middle order. The only way to accommodate Jurel is by dropping Pant, which looks uncertain, especially after his performance on his red-ball return in the Duleep Trophy.

Yash Dayal as left-arm quick ahead of Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed

The most surprising name in the squad was Yash Dayal since he wasn’t in the plans till the last series against England. He is the sole left-arm pacer in India’s squad for the first Test, confirming multiple things.

Firstly, and most importantly, the team sees Dayal as a better red-ball prospect than Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, other quality options in this category. Khaleel got more wickets than Dayal and Arshdeep but still wasn’t picked, showing the selectors see something special in Dayal, who took four wickets in the first game of the Duleep Trophy.

Secondly, India want a left-arm quick as a variety in the Test squad, the only missing piece in their bowling attack. It won’t be a surprise if Dayal also features in future Test series, including the rubber down under.

