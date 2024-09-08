We look at three underrated overseas youngsters who might get first-time IPL contracts in the IPL 2025 auction.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the best cricketing league in the world, and every player wishes to be part of the carnival at least once in their career. The tournament’s most significant strength has been its players, for the world’s finest cricketers grace the league and make it competitive.

Every year several fresh local and overseas ones come into the tournament and showcase their skillsets to impress everyone. Several quality overseas players have been coming through and performed well in other T20 tournaments, with a few set to feature in IPL for the first time next year.

We look at three underrated overseas youngsters who might get first-time IPL contracts in the IPL 2025 auction.

Jewel Andrew

Jewel Andrew is among the finest young sensations in world cricket, for he has a flair and panache in his batting. He first impressed in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, scoring 207 runs at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 109.52 in four outings, including a century.

Andrew has been among the runs, even in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), with 125 runs at a 31.25 average and a fifty. Given his capabilities, it won’t be surprising if Jewel grabs some eyeballs in the IPL 2025 auction.

Dunith Wellalage

Dunith Wellalage is a terrific all-rounder and oozes class every time he plays. He is equally adept with bat and ball and has made significant progress in the last couple of years.

Even in other T20 leagues, Wellalage has shown his quality and ability to adapt to different conditions quickly, as visible from his stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He is an all-rounder which would increase his value in the auction.

Jamie Overton

Craig Overton looks completely set to earn an IPL contract for multiple reasons. Overton is a lanky all-rounder who can hit the ball long and bowl hard lengths at a high pace to cramp the batters.

Jamie Overton is providing entertainment for the Manchester Originals fans! ☄️#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/IPgnGcSXsp — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 1, 2024

Further, he has gained ample experience by featuring in different leagues and looks ready to play in the IPL. Given how crucial pace-bowling all-rounders are in the league, Overton might be in demand in the IPL 2025 auction.

